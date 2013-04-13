Weinsteins to tease ‘Grace of Monaco’ at Cannes, while ‘Zulu’ will close festival

We already knew that Olivier Dahan’s “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman, isn’t going to be ready in time for a Cannes Film Festival premiere — appropriate as that would be for the Riviera-set biopic. But that’s not stopping The Weinstein Company using the Croisette as a platform for the film anyway: Deadline’s Nancy Tartaglione reports that footage from the film will be unveiled at the festival in some capacity.
It would appear, then, that the Weinsteins are planning a similar showcase to the one they held at the festival last year, where footage from their eventual prestige releases “The Master,” “Django Unchained” and “Silver Linings Playbook” was shown to a select crowd of journalists who duly set the buzz mill turning.
Somewhat tellingly, all three of those films wound up performing better in the awards season than the Weinsteins titles that were actually premiered at Cannes. “Lawless” and “Killing Them Softly” couldn’t build on the prestige of their Competition placing; meanwhile, “The Sapphires,” which opened in the US last month, hasn’t taken off as the international crowdpleaser it could have been. The year before, of course, they had better luck, snapping up “The Artist” at Cannes and riding it all the way to Oscar night glory.
We don’t know yet what kind of “Artist”-level surprises are in the wings, but the impression at this point is that the Weinsteins won’t be using Cannes as the prime launchpad for their late-year hopefuls. But the promised tease of “Grace of Monaco,” combined with the previously announced release date of December 27, suggests they do have lofty goals for this one. (Dahan has a lot to prove: he may have directed Marion Cotillard to an Oscar in “La Vie en Rose,” but his first English-language feature, the Renee Zellweger-Forest Whitaker road movie “My Own Love Song,” was a barely-seen calamity.)
It’ll be interesting to see if they preview any other titles with it: Deadline suggests “August: Osage County” (which has already been screened), “The Butler,” “Salinger,” “Long Walk to Freedom” and “One Chance,” none of which are very likely to show up in the Cannes lineup, as possibilities.
In other Cannes news, French-South African cop thriller “Zulu” has been announced as the festival’s official closing film. That’s a fairly inauspicious slot: tellingly screened when a lot of critics have already packed their bags, Cannes closers have a tendency to underwhelm, and the list of recent selections is a largely undistinguished one. At best, they’ve been diverting not-all-there efforts like Julie Berticelli’s “The Tree”; at worst, major auteur misfires like Barry Levinson’s “What Just Happened?” or Christophe Honore’s “Beloved.”
Here’s hoping “Zulu” is more of the diverting side, though casting Orlando Bloom as a hard South African cop is not the surest path to success. He and Forest Whitaker star as police partners in Cape Town who, to use the festival’s vague synopsis, are “caught up in a suspenseful search which combines elements of political film noir and social study.”
Director Jerome Salle was Cesar-nominated for his debut feature, “Anthony Zimmer” — which was remade in the US as “The Tourist,” but let’s not hold that against him — before going on to make two films based on the Belgian “Largo Winch” comic. The South African in me is curious to check the film out; the film critic less so, but I’ll be there to the end.
The full Cannes lineup, by the way, will be announced on Thursday morning.
“the Renee Zellweger-Forest Whitaker road movie” — the movie was dead before it was even announced. Zellweger is box-office poison and Whitaker is a 2-hit wonder (Bird, TLKOS)
Check Whitaker’s filmography, his Oscar win wasn’t solely on the merit of his performance, but an acknowledgement of his career.
Nicole Kidman, like Zellweger is box-office poison and hasn’t had a hit in years so I wouldn’t hold out for much
Well, I don’t think anyone is expecting or requiring ‘Grace of Monaco’ to be a box office smash. Different concerns at play.
The whole Kidman/box office poison thing befuddles me.
The woman is everywhere. Movies, interviews, award shows of all kinds, commercials, talk shows. Shes constantly working. She can come off chilly, but then in interviews you see just how down to Earth she is. The industry really seems to love her (actors, filmmakers, folks like fashion police, entertainment tonight, etc). Critics love her. Directors love her. She has a nice family life. I could go on.
None of that seems to register for the box office of her movies. Is it that people hate her? I dont know. Personally, I dont know anyone who doesnt think shes a great actress and has a lovely, if nervous persona. The most I hear about her thats negative is that shes tall, shes 45, and shes had botox. Is that it??
I honestly think that she doesnt draw box pffice because the types film projects she takes on are only appreciated by a core group of cinephiles and/or her fans.
For the most part, she doesnt choose mainstream fare. I mean, lets face it. She could have been the Ashley Judd role in Olympus Has Fallen, and that film is a hit because of the mainstream nature of it. Nicole doesnt normally pick movies that will draw mainstream crowds ( recently, only Golden Compass, and that Jen Aniston movie, right?).
Sure, box office poison applies. But doesnt it feel more like its the type of movies she picks, for better or worse?
(“That’s exactly what I was going to say!”)
Ahem,
Well said JJ1
Everyone starring in a series of domestic disappointments is labelled box office poison. Kidman being a foreigner and former wife of Tom Cruise doesn’t make things easier from her inability to hide her natural aloofness. Her delicate deer in the headlights disposition reads cold to the unwashed masses.
I have no quarrels. I love Nicole Kidman. She’s an exact combination of movie star and serious actress. While many pile on her for ridicules misconceptions I marvel at her survival skills as an auteur’s muse. Two of my favorite Kidman performances are unpopular, housed in divisive movies: Eyes Wide Shut and Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus. To stand for Kidman is like Nick Davis standing for Lange — you belong to a very exclusive club.
Nicole kidman is everywhere because she wants the public to think she is still desired and in demand. She is basically working for peanuts now but will keep chasing parts and publicity and feeding her ego to the detriment of her young family.
orlando bloom knock knock have critics nothing better to do
bashing orlando bloom… give the guy a chance
He had many, many chances! The truth is, he is a bad actor. Wooden face!