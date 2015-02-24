Weird Al Yankovic vs. JK Simmons in ‘Whiplash’: Bloodiest Polka Ever

02.24.15

I know we recognize Weird Al Yankovic as a comedy legend, but let's not forget that he really is a great sketch performer with serious timing and contemporary relevance. Even when he's not parodying Pharrell or Lorde, he seems “current” just by the way he emits intelligence, cool comic confidence, and — weirdly! — normality.

That brings us to a new “Whiplash” parody featuring Al, an accordion, and a very upset JK Simmons. The tempo of “Beer Barrel Polka” is no laughing matter, yet I'm basically screaming as I watch Al smear his bloody fingers along that keyboard.

