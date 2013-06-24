Welcome to HeroFix

Since HitFix launched over four and a half years ago, our goal has been to bring our readers the inside word on the latest offerings from the world”s of music, movies and television. And, whether it”s been through analysis on breaking news, reviews or interviews, you’ve helped us create a community that”s growing exponentially by the day. HitFix launched our first new channel last month, Riot (and if you haven”t checked out the great stuff Liana Maeby and Chris Eggersten have been posting, you”re really missing out). Today, HitFix is proud to announce our next endeavor, HeroFix, in partnership with Comic Book Resources.

Led by the venerable Jonah Weiland,* CBR is the undisputed no. 1 source for comic book news, previews and analysis. If there”s a big exclusive reveal from Marvel or DC, you can bet they went to CBR first. Nobody does it better when you”re talking comics. HeroFix is the combination of the best of CBR”s daily content and HitFix”s inside access to the movies and TV shows that have jumped from the printed page to the big and small screens. So, if you”re a fan of Superman, Spider-Man, the X-Men, The Walking Dead or The Avengers, HeroFix is going to be your no. 1 resource on HitFix to keep up with all aspects of your favorite heroes and franchises.

*Jonah is a fantastic guy and I don’t say that just because he’s also a huge Clippers fan like myself. Really.

One of the most exciting aspects of HeroFix is for our broader audience to get a sneak peek at some of the incredibly creative work going on in comics today. Whether it”s J.H. Williams III and W. Haden Blackman’s moody “Batwoman,” Matt Faction and David Aja”s “Hawkeye,” Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen”s addictive “All-New X-Men,” Geoff Johns” reinvigorated “Justice League” or the smart and witty work by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie on “Young Avengers,” you might find yourself reading a comic book once more.

To kick off day one of HeroFix, we have the first installment of Drew McWeeny”s exclusive visit to the set of “Kick-Ass 2,” a preview of the new “Superman/Wonder Woman” comic coming this summer, a detailed look at the ramifications of Marvel”s “Age of Ultron” event and just what on Earth is “Justice League 3000?”

We hope you enjoy our new adventure and look forward to your comments.

Just the beginning…