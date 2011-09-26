Welcome to Radiohead week: Rockers take the stage on ‘Saturday Night Live’

#Radiohead
09.26.11 7 years ago

The beginning of the weeks starts with Saturday, at least this week when it comes to Radiohead. The British band took the stage this weekend as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” the first of four major New York events for the group.

Thom Yorke wiggled his way through “Lotus Flower” from “The King of Limbs” and non-album track “Staircase”  on the longstanding variety show. Portishead drummer Clive Deamer was on hand for both performances. Deamer made his television debut with the band in June, when they taped a performance for Nigel Godrich’s “Live from the Basement” in London.

There’s still no indication what collection — if any — “Staircase” will arrive on.

Radiohead return to TV tonight, as they appear for an unprecedented hour-long episode on “The Colbert Report” with Stephen Colbert on Comedy Central.

Today, tickets went on sale and subsequently sold-out for two concerts at New York’s mid-sized Roseland Ballroom this week, on Sept. 28 and 29.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSPORTISHEADRADIOHEADsaturday night live

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP