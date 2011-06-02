Welcome to Starr Raving

06.02.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Welcome to Starr Raving, a new blog/little corner of the web here at HitFix.

I”ll mostly be covering television but also taking a swipe at all things pop culture. If you care passionately about “Project Runway” (Mondo was robbed!), “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Top Chef” and any and all of the housewives and have rolled your eyes at promos for the latest rom-com while secretly making note to see it while it’s still in theaters, you”ve come to the right place. Call them guilty pleasures if you want, but I say searing socio-political commentary about our lives today. No, really.  

Are you ready, HitFixers?

