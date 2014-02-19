Wendell Pierce moves from ‘Michael J. Fox’ to ‘Ray Donovan’

Well, that didn’t take long – Wendell Pierce has found new employment. NBC may have only announced a couple of weeks ago that they were pulling “The Michael J. Fox Show” from their schedule, but today Showtime has announced that Pierce will be joining the second season of the network’s “Ray Donovan.”

The actor, best known for his work on HBO’s “The Wire,” will be playing a character named Mr. Keith here on “Donovan.” A recurring role for the second season, Mr. Keith is described as a “down on his luck parole officer who gets a payoff from Ray.” The cast of “Ray Donovan” features Liev Schreiber in the title role and Jon Voight as Ray’s father. It was previously announced that Hank Azaria would be guest starring on the second season of the series as well.

“The Michael J. Fox Show,” which debuted to great anticipation, was pulled from the NBC schedule on the eve of the start of the Olympics in Sochi. Pierce had appeared on the NBC comedy as the boss/friend of Mike Henry (Fox’s character). Outside of “Michael J. Fox” and “The Wire,” Pierce also starred on HBO’s “Treme” and currently hosts the “Jazz at Lincoln Center” radio series.

The second season of “Ray Donovan” is scheduled to premiere this summer and is currently filming in Los Angeles.