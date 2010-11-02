We’re not trash talking: Garbage reunites

Garbage has reunited and is recording its first album since 2005″s “Bleed Like Me.”

Lead singer Shirley Manson confirmed the news to during a talk at the University of the West of Scotland, reports Heartland Scotland. That makes sense since Manson is a wee lass. “I”m working on a record right now with the band. We”ve recorded quite a lot, but it”s difficult to quantify.” She also added that they band would like to tour, but “we”re just winging it right now.” The quartet also includes producer Butch Vig.

She gave the students a little advice in terms of share and share alike when it comes to being in a group. “When you get into a band, whether you are the main writer or whatever-split the money equal ways. Then you will have a happy band. They are doing the same work as you.”

Do you have any love left for Garbage or is that so 1996?

