Wes Anderson unveils track list for ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ soundtrack

Director Wes Anderson has unveiled a typically eclectic soundtrack for his upcoming “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Forgoing the usual roster of ’60s rock acts (The Kinks, The Rolling Stones, Nico, The Who, Nico et al), “Moonrise” instead boasts a combination of new Alexandre Desplat compositions, classical pieces, country classics and French pop.

The lion’s share of the tunes come from Desplat (“The King’s Speech” and the last two “Harry Potter” films). who also worked with Anderson on “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” Previous Anderson films like “Rushmore,” “Royal Tenenbaums” and “The Life Aquatic” were scored by DEVO member Mark Mothersbaugh.

Other names found on the “Moonrise” soundtrack include experimental percussionist Peter Jarvis, “West Side Story” composer Leonard Bernstein, ’60s chanteuse Francoise Hardy and country and western godhead Hank Williams (3 songs).

Set in 1965, “Kingdom” stars Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton. In it, two precocious kids (Kara Hayward and Jared Gilman) run away from their small New England town, prompting a widespread search.

Listen to Hardy’s “Le Temps de l’Amour,” as heard in the film’s trailer, here:

Here’s the complete track listing:

01 Leonard Bernstein & the New York Philharmonic – “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, Op. 34: Themes A-F”

02 Peter Jarvis and His Drum Corps – “Camp Ivanhoe Cadence Medley”

03 English Chamber Orchestra, Benjamin Britten – “‘Playful Pizzicato’ from Simple Symphony, Op. 4”

04 Hank Williams – “Kaw-Liga”

05 Trevor Anthony, Owen Brannigan, David Pinto, Darian Angadi, Stephen Alexander, Caroline Clack, Marie-Therese Pinto, Eileen O’Donovan, Chorus of Animals, English Opera Group Orchestra, Merlin Channon, Norman Del Mar – “Noye’s Fludde, Op. 59: ‘Noye, Noye, Take Thou Thy Company'”

06 Alexandre Desplat – “The Heroic Weather-Conditions of the Universe, Part 1: A Veiled Mist”

07 Alexandre Desplat – “The Heroic Weather-Conditions of the Universe, Part 2: Smoke/Fire”

08 Alexandre Desplat – “The Heroic Weather-Conditions of the Universe, Part 3: The Salt Air”

09 Choir of Downside School, Purley, Emanuel School Wandsworth, Boys’ Choir, London Symphony Orchestra, Benjamin Britten – “A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Act 2: ‘On the Ground, Sleep Sound'”

10 Hank Williams – “Long Gone Lonesome Blues”

11 Leonard Bernstein & the New York Philharmonic – “Le Carnaval des Animaux: ‘Volière'”

12 Françoise Hardy – “Le Temps de l’Amour”

13 Alexandra Rubner, Christopher Manien – “An die Musik”

14 Hank Williams – “Ramblin’ Man”

15 Choir of Downside School, Purley, Viola Tunnard, Benjamin Britten – “Songs From Friday Afternoons, Op. 7: ‘Old Abram Brown'”

16 Alexandre Desplat – “The Heroic Weather-Conditions of the Universe Parts 4-6: Thunder, Lightning, and Rain”

17 David Pinto, Darian Angadi, Stephen Alexander, Owen Brannigan, Sheila Rex, Caroline Clack, Marie-Therese Pinto, Eileen O’Donovan, Patricia Garrod, Margaret Hawes, Kathleen Petch, Gillian Saunders, Trevor Anthony, Chorus of Animals, English Opera Group Orchestra, Merlin Channon, Norman Del Mar – “Noye’s Fludde, Op. 59: ‘The Spacious Firmament on High'”

18 Trevor Anthony, Chorus of Animals, Sheila Rex, David Pinto, Darian Angadi, Stephen Alexander, English Opera Group Orchestra, Merlin Channon, Norman Del Mar – “Noye’s Fludde, Op. 59: ‘Noye, Take Thy Wife Anone'”

19 Leonard Bernstein & The New York Philharmonic – “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, Op. 34 Fugue: Allegro Motto”

20 Choir of Downside School, Purley, Viola Tunnard, Benjamin Britten – “Songs From Friday Afternoons, Op. 7: ‘Cuckoo!'”

21 Alexandre Desplat – “The Heroic Weather-Conditions of the Universe, Part 7: After The Storm”

Check out the choral “Cuckoo!” here:



And hear some classic Hank here:

You can listen to a sampling of Desplat’s score at Pitchfork.



The soundtrack is out May 22, with the film hitting theaters three days later.