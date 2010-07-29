Wes Craven had an old friend on set today

This isn’t a game changer or anything, but it is interesting to see how many images from films in production are starting to leak on Twitter, and directly from the filmmakers involved.

Russell Brand, for example, continues to publish images from the set of “Arthur” via his Twitter feed, and he’s starting to give some very interesting glimpses at his character. We ran some of the Batman images here last week, and now this week, we see that Arthur also owns a “Back To The Future” De Lorean. So is he an arrested adolescent who uses his wealth to buy mementos of a happy childhood? That’s how it looks just based on the photos so far.

Directors hint at future projects, actors talk about what they’re doing on-set, and celebrities of all stripes speak directly to fans about personal things without the filter of publicists. Sooner or later, someone’s going to realize that it’s humanizing the people who make our entertainment, and they’ll clamp down on it so no one sees the man behind the curtain anymore, but for now, Twitter is a fascinating glimpse inside the way filmmaking really works.

Today is a great case in point.

There have been a few images leaked from the “Scream 4” location in Detroit, but this image today is sort of the money shot. Obviously, Ghostface is the iconic killer of the series, and it’s impressive to finally see him suited up and ready to rumble.

“Scream 4” is set for release April 15, 2011.

Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.

Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.

Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.

Become a fan of HitFix on Facebook.

You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.