Wesley Snipes is down for another ‘Blade’ movie, but are you down to WATCH another?

#Blade #Twitter
05.24.16

One of the best parts about social media is the power of a grassroots campaign. It can raise awareness for a disease or create a groundswell for change. It can also do something less serious, like jumpstart a TV project for a director. So perhaps Wesley Snipes was hoping for a little social media magic today. Or maybe he knows something we don”t.

Blade Trinity came out in 2004, four years before Iron Man revitalized comic book movies forever and ushered in the Superhero Renaissance. But despite releasing in the Superhero Dark Ages, the Blade franchise did (mostly) well at the box office. So who”s to say that with Marvel backing the property, it couldn”t return to the fold? They”ve already implied as much in the past.

Way back in 2013, THR reported that Marvel had a script for Blade kicking around in its writing program after reacquiring the movie rights to the character. Then as recently as last year at San Diego Comic-Con, Snipes told IGN :

Marvel and I have decided to have further conversations. It”s a topic of conversation. It”s inescapable. They have their agenda, we have ours, and we”re both moving at an accelerated pace to create magic. We”ll see if it all matches up. There”s a strong possibility.

At 53 years old, Snipes could easily slip back into the leather trench coat for another round of battle against the undead. But what if Marvel wanted to go a different route? Who else could play Blade? Perhaps his daughter?

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment/Logan Faerber

Around the same time Snipes was talking to IGN about taking up the Blade mantle again, Marvel was announcing a new BLADE comic. Only this one would pass the metaphorical (and literal) blade to the vampire hunter”s daughter Fallon Grey. Since then, the comic has been stuck in a weird limbo and fallen off the radar. I reached out to my contacts at Marvel before writing this article. The only thing they could say was, “[Marvel is] still committed to publish the book at some point in the future.”

Perhaps the future is tied to this alleged Blade reboot. If so, is that something you”d want to see?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Blade#Twitter
TAGSBladeTwitterWESLEY SNIPES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP