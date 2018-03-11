HBO

Westworld made quite the splash at SXSW this year in promotion for season two of the science fiction epic from HBO. Not only did they have a panel with an exclusive clip and that Elon Musk appearance, a replica of Sweetwater from the show was constructed outside of Austin that gave the media and fans a chance to live out an experience from the show — up to the point of touching or breaking anything.

The #SXSWestworld experience is already bananas. Please join me as we do this. I’ve been assigned a white hat by a “host.” Here we go. pic.twitter.com/kvDItf6LdO — mclevy @SXSW (@alexm247) March 10, 2018

It makes it clear that HBO and the folks behind the show are setting the stakes pretty high with season two, even if they’re not sharing any plot details just yet. We know we’ve got Shogun World to look forward to and the ramifications of the season one finale, but everything else is still under wraps. One thing that Jonathan Nolan did make clear at the SXSW panel is the show loves to “f*ck with Reddit as much as possible” and season two will attempt to take that to a new level with fan theories and creative interaction with the community according to Polygon: