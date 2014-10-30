WEtv cancels “The Divide” after 1 season

The cable network”s first original scripted series, which was co-created by “Scandal”s” Tony Goldwyn and Richard LaGravenese, ran for eight episodes this summer.

HBO finalizing “True Detective” deals with Abigail Spencer, Leven Rambin, Kelly Reilly and Michael Irby

Spencer, according to Deadline, is set to play the “survivor of a sexual attack.” Rambin would play “a beauty with a history of drug problems.” Reilly, star of ABC”s “Black Box” this summer, would play “the self-possessed Morgan,” while Irby is poised to play Rachel McAdams” detective partner.