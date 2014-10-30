WEtv cancels ‘The Divide’ after 1 season

WEtv cancels “The Divide” after 1 season
The cable network”s first original scripted series, which was co-created by “Scandal”s” Tony Goldwyn and Richard LaGravenese, ran for eight episodes this summer.

HBO finalizing “True Detective” deals with Abigail Spencer, Leven Rambin, Kelly Reilly and Michael Irby
Spencer, according to Deadline, is set to play the “survivor of a sexual attack.” Rambin would play “a beauty with a history of drug problems.” Reilly, star of ABC”s “Black Box” this summer, would play “the self-possessed Morgan,” while Irby is poised to play Rachel McAdams” detective partner.

