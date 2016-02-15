We’ve already got a teaser for ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ (and some new cast members!)

Sure, Star Wars: Episode VIII won't be released until December 2017 and doesn't even have a proper name yet, but that won't stop Disney and Lucasfilm from putting out a teaser!

To accompany the announcement that the movie has started filming with new cast members Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and “talented newcomer” Kelly Marie Tran (along with many Force Awakens cast members … and a few notable absences), we got a little look behind-the-scenes as production began.

You might recognize the shooting location as Luke Skywalker's hideout, which means the footage of Rian Johnson behind the camera we see in the trailer was probably shot back in September (the window for shooting at that location, an island off the coast of Ireland, necessitated that scenes be shot there well before anything else for the film).

No word yet on what roles Del Toro, Dern, and Tran will have in the new movie, though Del Toro has been rumored to play a villain.