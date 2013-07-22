We’ve got a new poster for the remarkable ‘Short Term 12’

We’ve got plenty more Comic-Con coverage today coming your way, as well as a review of one of this summer’s biggest geek events, but before we get into any of that, I want to direct your attention to one of the best movies of 2013 for a few minutes.

“Short Term 12” was a film I almost skipped at this year’s SXSW festival because when I glanced at the title on the schedule, I assumed it was a shorts program. No offense to anyone who makes short films, because I certainly think it’s a valid form and an important training ground for people who want to make features, but when I’m at a festival, there is rarely time for me to cover shorts. It’s just a matter of how to spend my time. It wasn’t until the SXSW jury gave “Short Term 12” an award for its performances that I realized it was a feature, and when I read the description of it, I realized it sounded like something that I might like.

I had no idea, though, that it would flatten me in that first viewing. I had no idea it would totally change my impression of Brie Larson, who I thought was talented, but who had never blown my mind before like she does here playing Grace, a young woman working at a home for at-risk youth. I had no idea it would suddenly launch Destin Cretton, who wrote and directed the film, onto my short list of working filmmakers whose work I consider essential. I just plain had no idea, and I want to make sure that when the film opens on August 23rd, you are way more forewarned than I was, because this is a film you need to see.

To that end, it is my pleasure to premiere a new poster for the film here today. Over the last few days, we’ve been talking about the big news out of Comic-Con, and all of those films are probably spending the total budget of “Short Term 12” just to make that one single convention impression. This is not a giant scale film, and Cinedigm does not have infinitely deep pockets to just bully the movie into an opening weekend the way the studios can. This is a film that will live or die based on people telling other people about this very special experience, and it’s on the short list of films that have earned an A+ from me this year.

Here’s the new poster…

… and I urge you to make note of the film now and to support it when it arrives. If this is what Destin Cretton is capable of, then his is a voice we need in the mix right now. Human, urgent, and unafraid, “Short Term 12” may not feature anyone in a superhero costume or a mechanized battle suit, but the struggle faced by the characters in this movie is a heroic one.



“Short Term 12” arrives in theaters August 23, 2013.