We’ve got a new poster for the remarkable ‘Short Term 12’

We’ve got plenty more Comic-Con coverage today coming your way, as well as a review of one of this summer’s biggest geek events, but before we get into any of that, I want to direct your attention to one of the best movies of 2013 for a few minutes.
“Short Term 12” was a film I almost skipped at this year’s SXSW festival because when I glanced at the title on the schedule, I assumed it was a shorts program. No offense to anyone who makes short films, because I certainly think it’s a valid form and an important training ground for people who want to make features, but when I’m at a festival, there is rarely time for me to cover shorts. It’s just a matter of how to spend my time. It wasn’t until the SXSW jury gave “Short Term 12” an award for its performances that I realized it was a feature, and when I read the description of it, I realized it sounded like something that I might like.
I had no idea, though, that it would flatten me in that first viewing. I had no idea it would totally change my impression of Brie Larson, who I thought was talented, but who had never blown my mind before like she does here playing Grace, a young woman working at a home for at-risk youth. I had no idea it would suddenly launch Destin Cretton, who wrote and directed the film, onto my short list of working filmmakers whose work I consider essential. I just plain had no idea, and I want to make sure that when the film opens on August 23rd, you are way more forewarned than I was, because this is a film you need to see.
To that end, it is my pleasure to premiere a new poster for the film here today. Over the last few days, we’ve been talking about the big news out of Comic-Con, and all of those films are probably spending the total budget of “Short Term 12” just to make that one single convention impression. This is not a giant scale film, and Cinedigm does not have infinitely deep pockets to just bully the movie into an opening weekend the way the studios can. This is a film that will live or die based on people telling other people about this very special experience, and it’s on the short list of films that have earned an A+ from me this year.
Here’s the new poster…
… and I urge you to make note of the film now and to support it when it arrives. If this is what Destin Cretton is capable of, then his is a voice we need in the mix right now. Human, urgent, and unafraid, “Short Term 12” may not feature anyone in a superhero costume or a mechanized battle suit, but the struggle faced by the characters in this movie is a heroic one.
“Short Term 12” arrives in theaters August 23, 2013.
Sold me at “Brie Larson”. And this is the last I’ll be reading about this movie until I see it. Hopefully it opens near me.
I’ve seen it three times and have been blown away each time. Track it down on August 23rd. Short Term 12 is what films are supposed to be.
I really hope this film could get some Oscar nominations.