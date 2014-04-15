WGN America developing TV adaptation for DC Comic’s ‘Scalped’

Based on THR's brief description of the “Scalped” TV series, it appears to be in line with the source material's premise: “crime noir set on a Native American reservation.” “Banshee” and “Dark Blue” writer Doug Jung is on board to script the pilot and executive produce.

“Scalped” ran from 2007 to 2012, as part of DC's mature readers imprint, Vertigo. Its 60 issues told the stories of the fictional Prairie Rose Indian Reservation, located in South Dakota.

“Scalped” was one of the most acclaimed books in DC's publishing line throughout its run, and bolstered Aaron's stature in the industry, who currently writes “Original Sin” and “Thor: God of Thunder” for Marvel, and “Southern Bastards” for Image Comics. Guéra recently illustrated the “Django Unchained” adaptation for Vertigo.

WGN America has made major moves into original programming, starting with “Salem” — the Chicago-based cable network's first original-scripted series — which debuts this Sunday.

DC's busy TV development slate includes “The Flash” and “iZombie” — both in contention for a schedule spot this pilot season at The CW — NBC's “Constantine,” also at the pilot stage, and Fox's Gotham,” which has a series commitment.