WGN America developing TV adaptation for DC Comic’s ‘Scalped’

#DC Comics
and 04.15.14 4 years ago
(CBR) Another DC Comics series is reportedly in the works for TV: Jason Aaron and R.M. Guéra's “Scalped,” in development at WGN America according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Based on THR's brief description of the “Scalped” TV series, it appears to be in line with the source material's premise: “crime noir set on a Native American reservation.” “Banshee” and “Dark Blue” writer Doug Jung is on board to script the pilot and executive produce.

“Scalped” ran from 2007 to 2012, as part of DC's mature readers imprint, Vertigo. Its 60 issues told the stories of the fictional Prairie Rose Indian Reservation, located in South Dakota.

“Scalped” was one of the most acclaimed books in DC's publishing line throughout its run, and bolstered Aaron's stature in the industry, who currently writes “Original Sin” and “Thor: God of Thunder” for Marvel, and “Southern Bastards” for Image Comics. Guéra recently illustrated the “Django Unchained” adaptation for Vertigo.
WGN America has made major moves into original programming, starting with “Salem” — the Chicago-based cable network's first original-scripted series — which debuts this Sunday.
DC's busy TV development slate includes “The Flash” and “iZombie” — both in contention for a schedule spot this pilot season at The CW — NBC's “Constantine,” also at the pilot stage, and Fox's Gotham,” which has a series commitment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSDoug JungJason Aaronrm guerascalpedVertigowgn america

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP