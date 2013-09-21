What are Drake’s best songs of his career? Listen to 15 of his hits and vote

Drake is likely to score his third straight No. 1 album by the end of the month, as “Nothing Was the Same” prepares to drop on Sept. 24. But how did he get there?

The Young Money rapper and singer has scored almost two dozen hits on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts and on the Hot 100, and that’s just when he’s on his own. The Toronto star has collaborated with all the other biggest names in rap, including Lil Wayne, Jay Z and Kanye West, and has earned 13 Grammy nominations (and 1 win) since he kicked his post-“Degrassi” music career into high gear.

He also heralded in a new era of emotionally-centered rap, some of the most self-conscious, R&B-inflected chart-toppers from the rap game in its history.

Have you never listened to Drake? Do you know “Started from the Bottom” but nothing more?

Check out our collection of his 15 biggest hits (solo, or Drake-led) to get you started, and check out what we think are the most “Drake-like” lyrics in his history.

Then vote in poll, and rank your favorites: What are Drake’s 5 best songs of his career so far? If you don’t see your jam, list it in comments below.