Disney

Over fifteen years since Lost in Translation surfaced in theaters, we still don’t know what Bill Murray whispered to an emotional Scarlett Johansson as their characters parted ways. Fortunately, we don’t have to even wait until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives to find out Carrie Fisher’s saying to Daisy Ridley during their onscreen hug that’s shown in the teaser trailer. That hug’s part of the previously unused footage from The Force Awakens, and the tear shed by Ridley’s Rey carries a great weight following Fisher’s 2016 death, since this will be the last time we see Princess Leia onscreen. The moment also sparks some curiosity about how Ridley and Fisher filmed the scene together.

Well, Ridley recently spoke with Vulture to promote Ophelia, and plenty of Star Wars questions also popped up, including the context of how exactly this hug happened. Naturally, Fisher didn’t play things straight at all while whispering to Ridley. Instead, she dropped an f-bomb:

“She was actually whispering, ‘This is a f*cking long hug.’ [Laughs.] I was trying to do my acting, like, ‘Oh my god, Carrie!’ There wasn’t any discussion about what we were gonna do.”

In retrospect, this makes perfect sense because Fisher did love her profanity. Ridley further admitted to Vulture that watching the scene makes her incredibly sad, since Fisher will essentially be “brought back to life” on the big screen, which she claims “resonates so much” with what actually happens in Rise of the Skywalker. Hmm. I bet Kevin Smith will have some theories about that last tidbit, but if so, he’ll let everyone know.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20.

(Via Vulture)