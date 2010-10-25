What did Nicki Minaj just do that no other woman has ever done?

Nicki Minaj managed to do today what no other female artist before her has done: she landed on MTV”s Hottest MC in the Game list. Minaj comes in at No. 6. Who came in higher than she? No. 1 is Eminem, and then Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake and Rick Ross.

MTV recaps Minaj”s year–bear in mind she hasn”t even had an album out yet (although that all changes next month) and the list was so exhaustive, we had to take a nap. In addition to her own No. 1 with “Your Love,” she collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Jay Z, DJ Khaled, Drake, Christina Aguilera, Sean Kingston, Usher, Jay Sean, Trey Songz and millions more.

The artists on the list were chosen by an MTV braintrust (no jokes…) based on the MCs shyme skills, commercial success, web presence, business ventures and cultural influence. In other words, the list is totally subjective. It’s the third year the list has been compiled.

Rounding out the top 10 are Lil Wayne (7), Waka Flocka Flame (8), B.o.B. (9) and Ludacris (10).