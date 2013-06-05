What did you think of Heidi Klum and Mel B on ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Last night Heidi Klum and Mel B took their places at the judges’ table of “America’s Got Talent,” and while the focus was theoretically on the performers, the good news is that the new kids blended in seamlessly. Of course, both have plenty of experience offering criticism. Mel B was a judge on the Australian version of “The X Factor,” and we all know Klum as both a host and judge of “Project Runway.”
Both seemed perfectly comfortable with their new gigs, joking around with the both Howie Mandel and Howard Stern, gushing over good acts and tactfully dismissing the rest. Granted, judging a glorified state fair talent show isn’t exactly neurosurgery. I mean, this job was previously held by David Hasselhoff. But given how judges have been cycling in and out of other competition shows, it seems that part of nailing the job may be making it all look easier than it really is.
Watching “The Voice,” we all learned that as much as we liked Christina Aguilera and Cee-Lo Green, they barely held a candle to either Shakira or Usher (not that they’re going anywhere, mind you, but we all might be a little sad to see them return to the spinning chairs rotation schedule). Though Paula Abdul seemed far more sober and collected on “The X Factor” than she ever did on “American Idol,” she still got the boot from her old friend Simon Cowell. Abdul’s co-judge Nicole Scherzinger learned the hard way that wussing out and letting the voting public decide who’s going home on “The X Factor” wasn’t the safe move it seemed to be. Being too nice certainly wasn’t a problem for Mariah Carey or Nicki Minaj on “American Idol,” but no one was surprised when neither one, um, decided to come back for another season.
A lot of people have grumbled that Klum has no reason to be judging much of anything beyond “Project Runway.” After all, she’s not an entertainer unless you consider watching someone tromp up and down a catwalk entertaining. But that quibble, especially for a show like “America’s Got Talent,” doesn’t make a lot of sense. Given that the judges are giving a thumbs up or down on everything from snake charming to yodeling to clog dancing, no judge is going to have an in-depth understanding of everything he or she sees. No, “America’s Got Talent” just needs a few people who are willing to sit quietly and be entertained (or not entertained). What Klum knows how to do is offer some honest (sometimes acid) feedback, smile gamely and offer a much-prettier reflection of the viewer at home. On “Project Runway,” Klum was able to tell a designer their dress looked like a tablecloth, but somehow make it sound like helpful criticism. That fine balance — somewhere between mushy constructive criticism and gutting a person like a fish — is one she strikes effortlessly.
So far Mel B is also proving to be a spunky, upbeat presence as befits someone better known as Scary Spice. Unlike Klum (or, really, anyone else on the panel) she has been able to offer some cogent criticism when it comes to song and dance, then whoop and squeal for all the weirder acts that make up this show. Though the two Howards and the ladies don’t seem like an obvious combination, so far there doesn’t seem to be tension or an underlying lack of respect. If all continues as last night’s episode suggests, it may well be pretty darn watchable. And, after suffering through “American Idol” this year, it might be nice to let the drama stay on the stage.
What did you think of Heidi Klum and Mel B?
Mel B has always been a great choice for these types of shows because she does not pretend to like anything. The episode of the “The X Factor UK” last year featuring her as a guest judge was outstanding. I’ll never forget this audition:
I love that she manages to be absolutely honest, and yet remains civil. I actually found Gary Barlow’s insistence on feeding this woman’s delusion really off-putting.
Mel B did not look like Mel B to me.
The chemistry among Howie, Howard, Heidi and Mel B seems to be going quite well. So far, I can honestly say that I genuinely like all of the judges. I did make an observation during the show last night (Tue, 6/11/2013). My intention is not to criticize Mel B. I’m just really surprised that absolutely no one pointed it out on the show or on any blog I can find anywhere. Jonathan Allen sang “Time to say goodbye”. In Italian the song is “Con Te Partiro”, in Spanish it’s “Por ti volare”… anyways… she told Jonathan, “I’ll assume you’re a big Pavarotti fan? I had the pleasure of singing with him. I’m sure he would be very proud of that rendition”… Well, that’s very nice to say. But Luciano Pavarotti never, ever sang that song or had any connection with it all. It was written by Sartori & Quarantotto and originally performed by Andrea Bocelli. Later, Bocelli and Sarah Brightman performed it as a duo. Hence, the “Time to say goodbye” version. Just an observation. I really enjoyed the show.
Mel B acts so bored, and has nothing to add to the panel. Someone made a very bad choice. This was the best that they could do? Come on! She not only acts bored, she is boring as well. Hope she is there for only one season.
In a similar fashion to Stephan Moccio and Measha Brueggergosman from Canada’s Got Talent, Heidi and Mel are honestly ruining the show. To be interesting as a judge on any talent competition you need to be witty, funny, and striking. Neither of these new judges are. Heidi is always giving generic views on the competitors and Mel B’s opinions are often about something being “sexy” which is juvenile. They may be easy on the eyes but they bring nothing exiting to the show and leave all the enjoyable banter to Howie and Howard (who actually deserve to be on the show).
I thought they were lackluster. Mel B is a washed-up, no-talent singer and Heidi Klum has never done a thing in her life except look pretty for the camera. Get some real singers or performers on this show.
I like Heidi Klum, she’s nice and kind. Mel B has NO talent and looks like a fool judging others. I think she’s forgotten what a joke Spice Girls really were. I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want, get rid of Mel B!
but heidi has even less than mel!she doesnt do anything but look pretty. plus all her views are compromised by whether or not she would take her kids to see the show.
Seriously can’t stand the new judges. Only improvement on the judges’ table the show ever made was getting rid of David and bringing in Howie. Can’t stand Howard Stern(don’t know why, just don’t like him). Heidi is decent looking at best in my eyes and her voice is so annoying. Never liked the Spice Girls then, don’t now. Can we please have Piers, Sharon and Howie as the judges?
I hope Heidi is only there for one season. I think shes boring and brings nothing to the table
I totally agree. Heidi is so boring. No insight, just “my kids would…”
Klum is a talentless hack! It’s America’s got TALENT, not America’s Got Dumb Models. Seriously, she needs to go and I really don’t think she is asked back next season.
Seriously why do we need four judges on this show anyways three is better. Klum is no good I find her annoying. Get rid of Heidi and keep the three as I’m sure the ratings would do better.
Mel and Heidi are the worst judges to ever step foot on AGT. They are just awful!
There are only a few things worse than listening to Mel B and Heidi: death … ok, I guess there is only one thing that is worse.
it’s pretty obvious that Heidi and Mel have some sort of rivalry going on. I really dislike Heidi because she is very self centered and is always contradicting what Mel has to say, and constantly hits on Howie and Howard. I also cannot stand Howard.
Why is Heidi Klum a judge on America’s Got Talent? Heidi hardly “gets” a lot of the acts , especially comedy.
She acts so stupid. Mel B is not much better. The show should get judges that know what they are doing, fire them…………..
I find Heidi Klum absolutely annoying, and her voice doesn’t help!
Howard Stern is the only one with talent.. He revolutionized what can and can not be said on the radio… but Howie Mandel is a piece of shit, no talent wannabe comedian, and the show already has a fucking Howard, Howie! Heidi Klum is washed up, and has no talent at all besides being hot and walking down a fucking runway…. wow….. hard… And the Spice Girls were the shittiest, most annoying group of all time, and Mel B wasn’t even the stand out bitch… they just put her on board cause they needed a bitch who was brown…
Heidi is stupid and annoying , she is like a little girl very immature, I hate when she pretend that she is looking trough binocular It looks ridiculous.
Mel is very honest , her comments are real and worthy to heard,she is beautiful , very humble and a real person .well done Mel!
2 pretty ornaments who don’t get jokes.