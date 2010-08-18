What do Eminem and Susan Boyle have in common this week?

Eminem”s “Recovery” returns to the top of the Billboard 200 this week despite a 13% drop in sales to 133,000. That makes it eight straight weeks that the effort has sold over 100,000 copies, and six non-consecutive weeks for an album to spend time at No. 1. The last album to achieve six on top was Susan Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream,” released in December.

“Recovery” has now also sold more than two million copies, the only other album besides Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” to do so this year.

Arcade Fire”s “The Suburbs” slips from No. 1 to No. 2 with 52,000, a 66% drop.

The soundtrack to Disney”s “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” bows at No. 3 with 41,000. The first edition of “Camp Rock” featured the movie”s stars The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato and debuted at No. 3 — but the first one also sold 188,000 in its first week. The Disney channel flick premieres on Sept. 3.

The Zakk Wylde-front Black Label Society enters at No. 4 with “Order of the Black,” moving 33,000 copies. The rock band”s previous charting best came with 2005″s “Mafia,” at No. 15, though it sold 42,000 in its first week.

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” climbs No. 7 to No. 5 (33,000, -11%).

The second EP from Blake Shelton”s series of releases, “All About Tonight,” climbs on at No. 6, also with 33,000. The first EP, “Hillybilly Bone,” started at No. 3 with 71,000 in March.

Rick Ross” “Teflon Don” descends No. 5 to No. 7 (30,000, -25%).

Mike Posner”s debut “31 Minutes to Takeoff” bows at 29,000 at No. 8. The set was led by single “Cooler Than Me.”

The “Kidz Bop 18” compilation ascends No. 11 to No. 9 (28,000, 4%) while Avenged Sevenfold”s “Nightmare” slips No. 3 to No. 10 (27,000, -41%).

Sales are down 6% compared to last week and down 16% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 12% so far.