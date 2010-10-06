What do we know about Zack Snyder’s ‘Superman’ so far?

Yesterday’s big movie news was the hiring of Zack Snyder to direct whatever Warner Bros. eventually calls their next Superman movie, and sure enough, people were quick to an opinion about whether or not that was good news.
I’m a fan, and IÂ am amused by the people who get angry about Snyder as a choice.Â Someone yesterday complained that the film is doomed now to be “an all-greenscreen movie,” and that just makes me laugh.Â Snyder did that once, with “300,” and since then, the films he’s been making have been shot on sets and locations.Â Sure, he uses greenscreen for some things, but so do all filmmakers working in the big-ticket spectacle realm right now.Â Does that commenter think someone’s going to make a Superman film that somehow uses no greenscreen at all?Â If so, I must admit that I’m curious what that would look like.Â I’m guessing it would be a wee bit light on that whole flying thing.
But when Snyder’s only done something one time out of a five film feature directing career, how is that the knee-jerk thing that you throw at him for the rest of his career?Â One of the things that comic book panels do that is almost completely philosophically opposite from what movies do is that panels pick a particular moment, a beat, an image, and that’s meant to represent the entire idea of what’s going on.Â IÂ think Snyder’s use of slow-motion is a really lovely way of doing the same thing in a film that a panel does in a comic book.Â You’re underlining something.Â You’re emphasizing this idealized image, this perfect beat.
All of this is just hypothetical, anyway, because we know so little about what sort of film Snyder’s making and what sort of story is being told in the David Goyer script.Â There are two important nuggets that have been dropped in the reporting on the film, though, potentially significant enough to mention.
First, there’s the mention in the article over at Vulture, where they say the following:
“Until last weekend, though, Aronofsky was far more interested in directing WB’s original take on Superman â€” in which Clark Kent is a journalist traveling the world trying to decide if he should, in fact, even become Superman â€” than doing a sequel like Wolverine 2.”
That sort of angsty “should I or shouldn’t I?”Â version of Superman has been done before, certainly.Â The Tom De Haven novel I love so much, “It’s Superman,”Â has some elements of a ClarkÂ Kent letting the world convince him that it needs a Superman.Â There’s certainly plenty of great material to play there, but that can’t be the entire movie, and I”m sure it’s not.
For one thing, Borys Kit over at the HeatVision Blog said this:
“Goyer is writing the script, which is rumored to have, like â€œSuperman Returns,â€ a Richard Donner Superman connection. In the movie’s case, it’s a villain connection: General Zod.”
General Zod?Â Okay.Â First thing I like about that, it gives Superman someone or something to punch.Â That is one of the most important things you can do with a Superman film.Â He has to have an enemy that gives him a real physical challenge. It’s the only way his super strength is interesting.
IÂ had a conversation recently about Superman and about Zod that left me wondering if this was going to be an element of the new movie.Â In the conversation, the idea of Kryptonians as immigrants came up.Â Superman, raised as Clark Kent with a connection to American human culture, follows the rules of the country and the rules of the world not because he has to, but because he chooses to.Â But if a group of Kryptonians arrived on Earth, led, let’s say, by General Zod, and they didn’t feel any particular reason to follow anyone’s rules or laws but their own, that might well allow a smart storyteller to put Superman/Clark in a position where he’s serving as the enforcer for the ultimate case of illegal immigration of all time.Â And to complicate things emotionally, these are people from his planet, people who should be his family.
I’m not saying that’s what they’re doing with the film, but it’s interesting that the person IÂ spoke with… a person somewhat related to things… had Zod on their mind.Â Our conversation was more about potential, I think, and again, I’m seeing people complain that “Zod’s already been done.” Â They certainly can’t just do the same exact thing that Richard Donner did back in 1981, but IÂ think there’s room for the character to be a great choice.
Hopefully we’ll talk to the people making these choices soon, and we’ll get a firm idea of what it is they’re trying to do.Â For now, I’d rather be optimistic about a possible new iconic take on the Man of Steel than automatically dismissive, especially when IÂ can think of so many easy things to be excited about already.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
Become a fan of HitFix on Facebook.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
I understand that a film supersedes a show but the thing with the Kryptonians coming to earth and Clark dealing with it, happened last year on Smallville.
Also, Smallville has been dealing for years with Clark determining if and win he wants to be Superman. If Nolan, Zack, and Co. think they can cover the ground better then that’s all fine and good, but it’s covered material.
Now, what’s not covered, is All-Star Superman. If anything, that book, should be a template for a film. If not that, anything involving Mongol would be good.
The Joker had been done. How’d that turn out
if “it’s already been done” was a valid reason not to re-visit a character, we wouldn’t even be talking about a new Superman movie.
There is always room for new and interesting re-interpretations of everything.
Let’s just hope it is new and interesting.
FYI, Goyer is not writing the script, the script is written.
My biggest worry about Snyder as director is that he’s never done anything with a “light” touch, regarding his tone or his visuals. I love a few of his films quite a bit, but if he introduces a “dark, gritty” take on the Superman mythos, it will be pretty hard to swallow. So I am curious to see what the script gives him and what kind of guidance or willingness he has to work from a different tonal or emotional starting point for this particular story. The man makes pretty pictures and cuts striking images, but I don’t want a bunch of fight scenes like Night Owl and Silk Spectre II murdering dozens in an alley just for fun in the new Superman.
Completely agree…I thought Watchmen was almost unwatchably wrongheaded (the fight scene you mentioned as one example, as well as the depiction of Veidt), and 300 didn’t seem to have much to do with human beings at all.
I could be wrong, but I haven’t really seen the guy do anything with heart, soul or engaging characters, and without that NO movie is worth anything, let alone a comic book movie. It doesn’t help that the movie’s being godfathered by Nolan, a director I admire far more, but who isn’t exactly the warm humanist type either…
They like this
Drew, I love your site. Your coverage of the Norton/Hulk stuff was the best anywhere. Thanks for doing what you do.
I think this “globetrotting Clark can’t decide to be Superman” thing is possibly wrong — my theory is that Vulture’s writer just nabbed that description from the movie’s IMDB page. Vulture doesn’t make any effort to attribute the quote to anyone, and I doubt anyone close to the production would just blab the plot.
That’s my theory, anyway. I think the writer just nabbed that description from the IMDB.
Jezuz…With all the Superman villains that are available, “marquee names” or no…Why do we always fall back to Luthor and Zod?
Brainiac? could be an intellectual AND physical challenge. Metallo? could be a great Luthor creation, and a physical challenge. Bizarro? Same deal.
I love the Donner Superman, dearly, but that’s not the end-all be-all of the mythology. There’s lots of stuff to mine, if you just go look for it.
This just seems boring. This has been done before, which is NOT the same as saying “Superman has been done before.” It’s just that we never get to see the characters advance when you do the exact same things with them.
Nothing against Lex Luthor, but when he’s more or less the only major villain we’ve seen (except the Kryptonite Trio) AND when Superman Returns is pretty much plotwise a clone of the first Superman Movie, it kind of blows. Then when they plan on bringing back the only other major villain to be in a Superman Movie (i.e. Zod), what’s the point? Sure it could be great, but you could try something new too.
As for the Joker . . . Good point, Heath Ledger did the absolute defining performance of the Joker, for me. That said, there had been other Batman movies, other villains depicted, and it happened to be a landmark performance. If Zod ends up in the next Superman movie and it’s awesome, I suppose I can eat crow.
That said, I’d like them to try something new. Something that has no ties to the other movies, something that is just more interesting. For that matter, something that involves villains fans actually care about. Maybe I’m in the minority, but Zod is not the most interesting character. Besides, let the character progress (and I don’t mean give him an illegitimate 1/2 human son). Try something new.
-Cheers
I think they should go the Nolan’s BATMAN way, and have a fairly generic villain for a first film, retelling his origin but not making that the whole center of the movie; then, in a second movie, introduce us to his memesis, namely Lex Luthor, but a really interesting, menacing, dangerous Luthor, not a Hackmanesque caricature by way of Spacey, devoted to destroy the world as a real state shark, a Luthor capable of making Superman face his biggest fear: having to accept that he can’t be everywhere all the time, that he can’t save everyone, that he’s bound to fail; and then, a third one where the hero faces a most deadly enemy which can add some punch-fest to the hopefully rich-layered films before, let’s say… Doomsday.
That would be my plan.
Zach Snyder is talented. Just not in the story and character area. Great action, though. Let someone else direct the story aspects :P
“I’m seeing people complain that “Zod’s already been done.” They certainly can’t just do the same exact thing that Richard Donner did back in 1981, but I think there’s room for the character to be a great choice.”
Dark Knight anyone? Joker. Who cares if it has been done already it’s more than 20 years ago since that guy played him. Lets see some new life in to a character.
Drew, that storyline you’re describing about immigrant kryptonians basically just happened in the books. World of New Krypton, I believe. Zod led the Kryptonians, too.
I don’t believe there’s an actor on earth who can play the role of Superman.
Christopher Reeve was a miracle of casting, reinforced by Bryan Singer’s casting of Brandon Routh in “Superman Returns”.
Casting Supes is Zack Snyder’s biggest challenge and I wish him all the best.
Sigh… am I never going to see Superman do battle with a giant spider?