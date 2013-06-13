What do you think: Pics of Rob Lowe and Ginnifer Goodwin as JFK and Jackie

Filming of the NatGeo Channel movie “Killing Kennedy” began this week in Richmond, Virginia, and the network has released images of both Rob Lowe (as JFK) and Ginnifer Goodwin (as wife Jacqueline). The movie, based on Bill O’Reilly’s book, follows the lives of JFK and assassin Harvey Lee Oswald (newcomer Will Rothhaar) until the point at which their worlds tragically collide.

Plenty of actors have played the two iconic figures, so the question is: do Lowe and Goodwin look the part? Or are the Kennedys so deeply ingrained in our collective conscience that it’s impossible to “buy” anyone else walking in their footsteps? While we haven’t heard Lowe’s take on JFK’s Boston accent, he’s definitely rocking the hair. Plus, Goodwin’s somehow makes the helmet-head hair of the 1960s work.

What do you think?

Rob Lowe as JFK

Photo by Kent Eanes/National Geographic Channel

First look of Rob Lowe as President John F. Kennedy on the set of National Geographic Channel”s “Killing Kennedy,” which started production this week in Richmond, Va. The television event will air on Nat Geo this November.

Ginnifer Goodwin as Jacqueline Kennedy

Photo by Kent Eanes/National Geographic Channel

First look of Ginnifer Goodwin as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy on the set of National Geographic Channel”s “Killing Kennedy,” which started production this week in Richmond, Va. Nat Geo will air the television event this November.