What do you think: Pics of Rob Lowe and Ginnifer Goodwin as JFK and Jackie

Filming of the NatGeo Channel movie “Killing Kennedy” began this week in Richmond, Virginia, and the network has released images of both Rob Lowe (as JFK) and Ginnifer Goodwin (as wife Jacqueline). The movie, based on Bill O’Reilly’s book, follows the lives of JFK and assassin Harvey Lee Oswald (newcomer Will Rothhaar) until the point at which their worlds tragically collide.
Plenty of actors have played the two iconic figures, so the question is: do Lowe and Goodwin look the part? Or are the Kennedys so deeply ingrained in our collective conscience that it’s impossible to “buy” anyone else walking in their footsteps? While we haven’t heard Lowe’s take on JFK’s Boston accent, he’s definitely rocking the hair. Plus, Goodwin’s somehow makes the helmet-head hair of the 1960s work.
Rob Lowe as JFK
Ginnifer Goodwin as Jacqueline Kennedy
Fail, especially Goodwin. I really like both Lowe’s and Goodwin’s work, but she just looks like Ginnifer Goodwin trying to look like Jacqueline Kennedy. She doesn’t have the facial features or bone structure to play the part. Lowe just looks like Rob Lowe sporting a JFK haircut. Perhaps they will do such a bang-up job playing these roles that we’ll forget that they just look like a couple of people on their way to a dress-up-as-JFK-and-Jackie costume party.