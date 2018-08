There has always been something a little suspect about Clark Kent. I mean, first of all, “Clark Kent”? That’s a fake name you come up with when you’re on the run from 3 different mobs and 25 unpaid parking tickets. Also, those ultra-thick glasses are a pretty comical disguise — why not just go with a stick-on mustache?

I’m happy to tell you that finally, the truth about Clark has been revealed thanks to actor Joe Clabby. Alert the Daily Planet immediately.