What If The News Covered The Events Of ‘Game of Thrones’?

The night is dark and full of terrors but at least the people of Westeros don't have the many-headed hungering beast that cannot be sated known only in hushed tones as the 'media'. Tom Phillips of BuzzFeed imagined what it might be like if the Seven Kingdoms had all the trapping of modern day news, from magazines to websites to cable television. The results are eerily accurate.

#1 – For example, the Big Three (CNN, Fox, MSNBC) would all be fighting for the latest breaking news, fact-checking be damned!

And not a hint of investigative journalism into how an experience hunter could get gored while surrounded by sycophants.

#2 – Of course Robb and Jeyne Westerling Talisa would sell their wedding photos exclusively to the highest bidder.

Gotta finance the war somehow.

#3 – Ned Stark would definitely be stunt casting during The Weather Channel sweeps week.

#4 – While everyone else was distracted by petty infighting, the BBC would desperately be trying to shine a light on the real problem.

Even if they did it in the most balanced, almost permissive way imaginable.

#5 – And OBVIOUSLY Tyrion Lannister would be Person of the Year.

He's the most interesting man in Westeros and likely in all the world.

