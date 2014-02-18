What If Your Hangover Had An Apprentice?

02.18.14

In case you missed it, Above Average has been knocking it out of the park with their five part web series ‘Charles, Your Hangover‘ where the worst part of drinking becomes an anthropomorphic guy in a dashing suit. In the final episode of what is apparently the first season (!), Josh Meyers guest stars as Charles new apprentice. Turns out making you miserable is hard work.

Do you think Charles and Ricky have a field day every year after each awards show – ESPECIALLY the Golden Globes? You bet they do!

Around The Web

TAGSabove averageCharles Your HangoverHungoverJosh Meyers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP