What If Your Hangover Had An Apprentice?

In case you missed it, Above Average has been knocking it out of the park with their five part web series ‘Charles, Your Hangover‘ where the worst part of drinking becomes an anthropomorphic guy in a dashing suit. In the final episode of what is apparently the first season (!), Josh Meyers guest stars as Charles new apprentice. Turns out making you miserable is hard work.

Do you think Charles and Ricky have a field day every year after each awards show – ESPECIALLY the Golden Globes? You bet they do!