What is Joel Schumacher’s ‘Trespass’ and why is it going direct-to-video?

There is little doubt that the distribution model has changed for Hollywood in the last decade, and it’s going to continue to change over the next decade. And I’m not just talking about the ancillary markets, either, where physical media and digital downloads are currently battling it out for supremacy. The theatrical market, once considered chuch-and-state separate from home video dates, is starting to become a very expensive part of the marketing campaign for many movies, with producers counting on the afterlife for a film instead of thinking as the theatrical release as the film’s primary moment.
Joel Schumacher had a moment when he was one of Hollywood’s A-list directors, but that moment has passed, and these days, he is struggling to get attention with his new films, and he has crossed a line and become one of those guys whose films get treated like an embarrassment, snuck into release. “Blood Creek,” his Nazi-themed horror film, barely even registered, and the same was true of “Twelve,” his teens-on-designer-drugs movie that was laughed at heartily at Sundance. His last wide release was “The Number 23” in 2007, and that film died a horrible, bloody death at the box office.
So now he’s got a finished home invasion drama starring Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman called “Trespass,” and when we get the press release today, the first thing that’s noteworthy is that the film is going to open in theaters the same day it arrives on VOD this October 14.
I repeat… Nicolas Cage. Nicole Kidman. And it’ll be on pay-per-view the same day it opens in theaters.
Now, aside from the fact that the poster features perhaps the single worst image of Nicole Kidman I’ve ever seen, I’m not sure how this happens. I understand that there are companies like Magnolia who use VOD day-and-date releases as part of their business plan, but that hasn’t traditionally been the case with Millennium Films. So is this about the movie, is it about Schumacher, or is it about the seismic shift that the entire industry is in the middle of right now?
Here’s the official synopsis for the film, followed by the poster:
In a private, wealthy community, priority is placed on security and no exception is made for the Miller family”s estate. Behind their pristine walls and manicured gardens, Kyle (Nicolas Cage), a fast-talking businessman, has entrusted the mansion”s renovation to his stunning wife, Sarah (Nicole Kidman).
â€¨â€¨But between making those big decisions and keeping tabs on their defiant teenage daughter (Liana Liberato), Sarah often finds herself distracted by a young, handsome worker (Cam Gigandet) at their home. Nothing is what it seems, and it will take a group of cold-blooded criminals led by Elias (Ben Mendelsohn), who have been planning a vicious home invasion for months, to bring the Miller family together. When they storm the manor, everyone is tangled up in betrayal, deception, temptation and scheming. Kyle, Sarah and Avery will take the ultimate risk to make it out with their lives – and their family – intact.
â€¨â€¨TRESPASS is directed by Joel Schumacher and stars Nicolas Cage, Nicole Kidman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cam Gigandet, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Dash Mihok, Emily Meade and Nico Tortorella. The film was written by Karl Gajdusek, produced by Rene Besson, Irwin Winkler and David Winkler and was executive produced by Avi Lerner, Danny Dimbort, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and John Thompson.
â€¨â€¨Millennium Entertainment will release TRESPASS on October 14, 2011 in theaters and at home – rent it with your remote control.
We won’t know until we see the film in October, but one thing’s for sure: whoever designed that poster reeeeeeeally hates Nicole Kidman.
Don’t stars of their stature have approval rights over marketing materials? Then how does a poster featuring one of the most beautiful actresses in the business get out the door with her eyes looking like they’re pointing in two different directions?!? I think the artist was probably just incompetent. Whoever had overwatch on the materials is the one that hates their boss.
Nicole Kidman WAS one of the most beautiful actresses in the business…until she botoxed her face to hell. You have to go back an entire decade (to 2001 Moulin Rouge!/The Others Nic) to find her face still unfrozen.
And this title just reminds me of Walter Hill’s underrated 1992 urban action flick.
Maybe they ran out of time and could not focus on her eyes. They were pretty generous in bathing her in light and smoothing out her skin. If Photoshop was a scapel she would be near death.
It looks like itâ€™s….how she looks? Whatâ€™s wrong with it? Donâ€™t get me wrong, itâ€™s a terrible poster. Nic Cage actually comes off a lot worse, I think.
Not really suprised to see Nic Cage doing something like this, that guys been on a downward spiral for years. Nicole Kidman was a bit of a shock thou.. Maybe it’s just a crap film. Can’t stay on top forever can you? (Unless your Bob Hope or Sinatra)
I’m not really sure downward spiral is the right to describe nic cage. I think doing whatever the he’ll he wants is more apt. But c’mon he’s had something of a resurgence recently what with kick ass and bad liutenant.
Clearly a green-light based on Nic Cage’s outstanding tax liability… surprised this skam of Schumacher doesn’t mention that he single-handedly killed Batman, pre-Nolan.
Is it true that Jim Carrey fired his agent after seeing the final cut of The Number 23?
Also, I just read in the press release that Irwin Winkler produced it? That’s a much greater fall from grace than Schumacher. Joel Schumacher was always a hack but Irwin Winkler produced the Rocky series and Raging Bull and GoodFellas.
Montery Jack…Wowo, such a deep comment about one of the greates actress alive. With or without botox she remains great. AND Trespass arrives on DVD-Blu-ray on 1st Nov, two week later the opening date in theatres, it doesn’t go straight on homevideo. Pleasem get better your informations. Anyway, it doesn’t surprise me. Probably Millennium had problems with the distribution…Those things happen..
Millenium is just starting to do their own theatrical releases (they usually sell their productions to other studios or send them straight to video) after taking over First Look, and they probably don’t have the money for a wide release, so they are going the PPV route to get as much money back as they can. They were most likely counting on a major studio to pick this up. I’m not saying the film is good, because I haven’t seen it, but I would be more surprised if a major studio was doing this for a film of this pedigree. Millennium is basically the Cannon Films of, um, the new millennium.
Not a surprise, in terms of Schumacher’s fate. I’m not even talking about BATMAN & ROBIN here (because over the years I learned to enjoy it as big budget version of the Adam West show), but has the man ever made a good movie? Many people seem to like FALLING DOWN, although it is as toothless as a made-for-TV movie of that time. And while I’m not saying that LOST BOYS isn’t without any entertainment value, it still has way too many moments of unintentional humor. (Plus the inevitable amount of 80’s cheese, but I’m pretty okay with that.)
I think one of the reasons people gravitate toward Falling Down is because Michael Douglas owns that movie. Plus it is a sort of wish fulfillment plot. I mean who hasn’t wanted to do some of the things Douglas’ character does in that film.
How strange. Not wanting to ask the obvious, but why is the PR photo clearly the source for the poster? No marketing machine in their right mind would invite that comparison.
Maybe the point to be made here is not how Schumacher has fallen (like the stars of this thing) but how he rose way above his station. Checking his CV, I can’t see anything remotely memorable, other than “Falling Down”.
It’s not going to be as good as Walter Hill’s Bills Vs Ices Trespass.
Gotta disagree with your assessment on Kidman in the poster, Drew. However, I will personally admit that I believe it’s impossible to make her look unattractive. Like, ever.
Has anyone actually seen this movie yet? I heard it was being released in Toronto and I’m looking forward to the U.S. release, either in theatres or VOD. I really like the cast and the trailers make it appear like a high quality production. Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman definitely know what they’re doing.
Has anyone actually seen this movie yet? I heard it was being released in Toronto and I’m looking forward to the U.S. release, either in theatres or VOD. Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman definitely know what they’re doing.