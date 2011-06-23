What Lady Gaga’s falling ‘Born This Way’ sales numbers tell us

Is Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” a quickly sinking bomb? In its first week, it sold more than 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone, but by week four, its numbers have dropped to 66,000. This week it drops to No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with total sales of 1.45 million (Worldwide, it has reached 5 million copies, the singer tweeted yesterday).
By contrast, Adele”s “21,” after selling 352,000 in its first week, keeps steadily chugging along. It quickly replaced “Born This Way” back at the top spot and has spent 10 weeks at No. 1. In its 17 weeks on the Billboard 200, it has sold more than 2 million copies and has never dropped below No. 3.
How do we even measure this stuff anymore anyway in the age of iTunes? I”m not so sure, but I can”t believe that Interscope executives are dancing with delight over Lady Gaga”s steeply falling weekly album numbers, especially given the near 24/7 perpetual motion promotion machine. If this were 2001 instead of 2011, “Born This Way” would likely still be selling 250,000-300,000/week at this stage. But that was before digital downloading and just at the start of album sales diving precipitously.
The numbers do tell us a few things:
*The initial rush and excitement very quickly fell off at a staggering rate for “Born This Way.” After months of build-up and leaking tracks, it”s possible that fans are simply experiencing Lady Gaga fatigue or her biggest fans snap up anything in the first week and her moderate followers don”t feel moved to purchase.
*The Amazon promotion that offered the entire album for 99 cents for two days of the first week was great for fans, but was a gimmick. Lady Gaga would have still had an amazing first week-more than 700,000 copies sold-without the Amazon promotion. But the 1.1 million will forever have an asterisk by it since Interscope achieved the numbers by practically giving it away (we”re quite sure the label would have done that if Nielsen SoundScan counted giveways, but it doesn”t).
*Radio still matters. Yes, listenership is down and more and more people discover music through the internet and from friends, but a radio hit is still important for massive sales to reach the widest possible audience. For example, Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” has been No. 1 on the Hot 100 for seven weeks. That”s not only because it”s receiving Top 40 airplay: the song is a cross-format smash at rock and AC as well. First single “Born This Way” debuted at No. 1, but second single “Judas” never ignited at radio and third single, “The Edge of Glory” is doing well, but isn”t burning up the chart. It is No. 6 with a bullet this week on the Billboard Hot 100, bolstered, sadly, by the death of Clarence Clemons, who appears on the track and video.
*We have to look at the full picture. Yes, album sales have slowed to a trickle of what they were, but the digital downloads have already surpassed the 5 million mark in the U.S. alone. There are some people who feel that iTunes ruined the albums market. Others believe it simply has allowed consumers to purchase in a way that works for them. To me, it”s a bit of both. By the numbers: “Born This Way,” 2.94 million; “The Edge of Glory,” 996,000; “Judas,” 720,000; “You and I,” 124,000 (downloads of other songs on the album get the tally up to 5,098,000).
So how”s the scorecard look? I”d say mixed. We can no longer look at album sales in a vacuum to gauge a project”s success. On the plus side, there is plenty that Interscope can tout to signal excitement, including the album and single resoundingly debuting at No. 1. Her “Fame Monster” tour was one of the highest grossing tours of the years and she has gone from club act to arena headliner in remarkably short time. On the downside, it seems almost impossible that someone could work as hard as Lady Gaga has (she has an inhuman work ethic) and that can only translate to 66,000 people feeling moved to purchase her album this week. Her fame far eclipses her buying audience at this point. The challenge for her label is how to convert all the looky-loos to consumers.
I think You should just mention that she is still selling way better than Britney Spears for example. Or how bad was the start of Eminem this week, who sells less in its opening week 171,000 than LG in 2nd week after week of 1.1 million had 178,000!
Gaga is doing better than Britney in sales but Single wise she is doing much better. Hold it against me debuted at #1 like Born this way and Till the world Ends peaked at #3 much better than both Judas and Edge of GLory.
@Ryan “Born This Way” was #1 for six weeks. “Hold It Against Me” was only on top for one and instantly started tumbling. And “Till the World Ends” peaked at #3 with the assistance of a remix which was released purely for driving sales. “The Edge of Glory” debuted at #3 without any desperate stunts like that which is far more impressive.
I have NO idea why Britney Spears is even being brought up. She has nothing to do with Gaga. If a comparison needs to be made it makes sense it’s to Adele (or Taylor Swift). They’re both newer stars who have just released their sophomore/third-ish album (still not sure if The Fame Monster was just a re-release or her sophomore album).
Britney has just entered her 13th year in the business and she’s still doing incredibly great. Her staying power/continued relevancy is remarkable and something not many have been able to accomplish. If people need to bring up her and compare her to Gaga etc, then discuss HER sophomore album too – “Oops!” made history and was a monster massive hit that any popstar can only dream of and will never match. Let’s see where the Gagas and Adeles are at in 10 years+…
Comparing Gaga’s and Britney’s current sales/charts is like comparing Coldplay’s to U2’s, or even Madonna’s to Britney’s herself back when she was just starting out. They’re artists in complete different points in their careers.
Disposable pop stars. It’s a shame that album artists are almost dead. The next hot single can only carry you for so long.
Screw “album artists.” Back in the day you had to buy the whole album for one or two good songs. VERY FEW artists made albums that were great from beginning to end. iTunes, etc have only forced artists to make the best music they can make. There was nothing worst than having to deal with filler songs. Today, people only want to buy the good stuff. So sure, why not expect artists to release an album with 10 great potential hit songs? – then I’ll buy the whole thing. Till then I’ll continue purchasing the stuff I want to listen to. Can’t stress it enough – I’m completely done (and have been for years) paying for filler songs.
Except, Lady Gaga has pushed over 20,000,000 albums in three years, so she is in fact an album artist.
It’s not selling because it just isn’t that good. Gaga is jsut getting way too weird and just a little self important. There’snothing wrong with being a little mainstream. Songs like Just Dance, Poker Face, and Bad Romance made her a star and she seems to have forgotten that.
I realize your comment was posted on June 23rd 2011 one month after Born This Way was released and you said its not selling because its not all that good. Well i think its her best album tracks like Government Hooker, Scheibe, Heavy Metal Lover, Hair, Marry The Night & the amazing JUDAS leave fame & fame monster for dead…. WEIRD IS GREAT. i would rather have weird than predictable (RUN OF THE MILL POP MUSIC) that gets churned out today. as of December 2011 Born This Way album has sold nearly 10 million copies according to Nielsen Soundscan!! and in the age of illegal MP3 downloading/file-sharing i think that is an amazing effort from Gaga & her FANS, who could have easily stolen it from the internet via mp3 for FREE but they didn’t!!!!! BTW is the 2nd best selling album of 2011 behind Adele 21 album
The album is not all that great. Many of those that bought it at $.99 would not have purchased it any other way. Thus, the telling and drastic drop in the following weeks. It’s all about the music.
Here is another option: Her label BOUGHT the majority of download albums that first week and the real sales by REAL customers have followed. There is actually little demand for Born this way,it was poor…
GAGA STILL HAVE IMPRESSIVE NUMBERS!
It’s just that Adele is new thing at the moment, but Gaga is still selling great in all big markets like UK, Germany, France, Canada, Australia… At the moment seems like only USA is struggling a bit, It would be expected that she sold maybe 300,000 more by now in the USA, but still doing great.
THe problem is in JUDAS and not beacuse it is not a good song a good video, but because usa radio stations didn’t want to play it, due to stuipid reason and not right reason, so it was a flop only as a promotion.
The interesting thing is that Judas sold more than Britney’s HIAM or TTWE, but due to lack of radio support didn’t make it to become huge as it was suppose to. In Europe it was a huge hit!
I don’t think you can blame itunes for her album failure. Also downloading music has been happening for years when Eminem, Britney etc., were at the height of their fame and it was actually easier because you could get it for free before all the legal issues got in the way and Naspter got sued etc. I just don’t think the music is any good and that’s why people aren’t buying it. But blaming it on itunes etc., is a better excuse for her PR team than blaming it on her music. On a side note the fact that Eminem and Britney Spears can still sell as much albums as they do is a testament to their staying power (whether you like their music or not).
wow, you need to check your facts.
1. Born This Way has sold over 5 million albums worldwide in less than a month. (hardly call that a failure)
2. Lady GaGa is the biggest and most influential star on the planet.
3. Her music is good, sorry if you dont like it. But thats just it, if you dont like it…. then leave her alone. She is making people happy and teaching people to be strong, loving, and accepting of themselves and those around them. So leave her alone.
4. Lady GaGa is the most digitally downloaded artist in Soundscan history.
5. GaGa is already considered by nearly every major artist and news outlet worldwide as an icon, and she only has two albums (and the Fame Monster) and a few years under her belt.
SO if you dont like Lady GaGa or Born This Way, NO ONE ASKED YOU TO. But get over yourself and leave her alone.
Born This Way the album went number one in over 36 countries.. hardly a failure. So stop hating and remember,,,, if you dont like GaGa…, too bad she is going to be around for a long time. can you say ICON, you mad?
I think the fact that she did almost all of her promo(In the U.S.) before the album released as opposed to after when she should be doing it. I think that sales will pick up after her next single which has been chosen by the fans and it’s pretty upbeat and fun. I would say that this might be the only country where this is happening(correct me if I’m wrong), but apparently the album went #1 in over 30 countries and is currently at 3.1 WW in sales in 4 weeks which I would say today is good considering the highest selling album of the year WW ( Adele’s 21)has sold 7.2 in almost exactly four months
The problem is that she is currently doing overseas promotion. When she gets back to the States to promote the album it will start doing better. She’s actually predicted to do about the same numbers she did this week on next week’s chart, which means she’s stabilizing. And stabilizing at about 60,000 a week is not bad at all.
Most importantly, everyone fails to see the big picture. Most artists would kill to have an album sell almost 1.5 million after only four weeks. Adele didn’t even do that.
doesn’t matter shes reportedly sold 3 million copies of born this way worldwide (excluding small markets) and that by itself if a an amazing accomplishments
people have to face it – music piracy has killed the music world and its very hard for artists to sell albums today
what we must look is how impressive her skyrocket to fame has been
shes accomplished what it takes other artists several years even decades to do
plus her album leaked 2 weeks before the release date
i think she should be proud nonetheless cuz shes constantly working and i’ve never seen a singer work as hard as she does
So I’m trying to figure out how this album is a so called “bomb” if she sold 5 million copies in a month. Last time I checked it took some artists like half a year or more to get that much. It doesn’t really matter how much you sell week to week it just matters that you get there eventually.
None of them facts matter as britney spears has had loads of flop singles and sales dives and so hav madonna MJ and many more ,to expect an artist to get number 1s on every single and album and stay at number 1 for 16 weeks is ridiculess and impossible ,adele took 5 months to sell 6 million it took gaga about a month to sell 5.2 million i mean what does that tell you ? chart records and number 1s mean F&@&$ all ,and to think shes over because of these stupid statistics is babyish and biased .
I find the analysis to be skewed and distorted. Seriously – how do you sell almost a mil and a half in a month and be considered a flop?!? No credibility…..
When you sell 1.5 million in one month, the numbers are going to drop fast. She sold more in one month than Katy, Britney, Ke$ha, and Rihanna do in a year. She hasn’t done any promo in the US since the album dropped and those who wanted it have already bought it. I don’t even get how an album that has sold 3-5,000,000 WW in one month can be considered a sinking bomb. Really?
You can’t really compare Adele’s album to Gaga’s because Adele is in a different genre. Born This Way is pure pop/dance, where as 21 is contemporary and spans through different genres.
Once she begins touring, her sales will stabilize.
what do you say now that “born this way” was hyped up by gaga as “album of the decade” and din’t live up to what she promised. kinda like how she said she’s going to “change the way people perform” with her current tour?
not to mention that none of the singles, besides the “express yourself” rip-off have really taken off and become classics.
katy perry may not be that great, but at least she has staying star power, look how long she managed to keep her “teenage dream” album alive. gaga’s “born this way” started in may 2010 and died december 2010. that’s a short time.
she’s over. she hit her peak in 2009 with “bad romance” and “telephone.” it’s all downhill for her now.
adele and gaga aren’t in different genre’s. they’re the same. given at adele doesn’t wear her underwear to get attention, she let’s the music speak for itself. no gimmicks needed.
and if they aren’t in the same genre, why do they get nominated in the same category? why do they appear on the same charts? just because she stomped gaga doesn’t mean you can make excuses for the soon-to-be-has-been known as lady gaga.
sorry for the reality check. wake up.
this article is a load of rubish! who the hell fooled this person into thinking interscope had anything to do with Amazon selling it for a PROMOTIONAL OFFER to draw in people for the cloud. INterscope got full price for Born this Way. And regardless if amazon sold it at regular price or a dollar cheaper that retail price it fans would have still bought it either way bringing the numbers either to the same sold or a little less. DOn’t be Foolish author!
so you’re basically saying the amazon purchased the album from interscope at regular price (that counts as album sales) then they resale it at their own price (again counts as album sales) so from this amazon deal, they counted “born this way”‘s album sales twice?