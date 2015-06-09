Stop asking bands these questions

Funny Or Die went to the Governors Ball music fest in New York over the weekend and asked all the right questions to bands. Namely, one question: which question are you asked all the time that you don't want to answer anymore? Then Mike Scollins answers for them.

I have written about music professionally for more than 15 years. And, yes, I have asked some of these questions.

But I have never asked Strand Of Oaks why he's just so good looking. And I always enjoy Noel Gallagher trying too hard.