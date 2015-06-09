Stop asking bands these questions

#Music Festivals
06.09.15 3 years ago

Funny Or Die went to the Governors Ball music fest in New York over the weekend and asked all the right questions to bands. Namely, one question: which question are you asked all the time that you don't want to answer anymore? Then Mike Scollins answers for them.

I have written about music professionally for more than 15 years. And, yes, I have asked some of these questions.

But I have never asked Strand Of Oaks why he's just so good looking. And I always enjoy Noel Gallagher trying too hard.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals
TAGSgovernors ballmusic festivals

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP