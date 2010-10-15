What rapper could rebound to No. 1 next week on the Billboard 200?

Look for a big jump on next week”s Billboard 200 as Lil Wayne”s “I am Not a Human Being” could soar 16-1. Why the jump after it dropped from No. 2 last week? Because Lil Wayne released the album as a digital-only product first and the title sold enough to come in at No. 2. It then dropped to 16, but with the physical component added this week, it should rise again. It”s a smart trick and an interesting experiment as digital album sales start to outweigh physical ones.

Going into the weekend, it looks like Weezy has a commanding enough lead to secure the top spot: his biggest challenger is Darius Rucker, whose “Charleston, SC 1966” is on target to sell up to 80,000, but that”s still 15,000 less than Lil Wayne”s projected sales, according to Hits Daily Double.

Coming in at No. 3 will likely be Big Time Rush, the boy band from the Nickelodeon show of the same name, with sales of up to 65,000.

Eminem”s “Recovery,” which is stuck like glue in Billboard 200″s top 5, will hang in there to claim the No. 4 spot.

As we”ve noticed, country music is really holding its own this year with Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” second only to “Recovery” as the top seller of the year. The genre”s primacy shows on next week”s chart: In addition to Rucker, four other Top 10 titles are sporting cowboy hats: Kenny Chesney”s former No. 1, “Hemingway”s Whiskey,” is poised to round out the Top 5, although it could have to settle for No. 6 as newcomers The Band Perry vie for the No. 5 spot with their self-titled debut. Zac Brown Band, who topped the chart three weeks ago, is in a dead heat with this week”s chart topper, Toby Keith, for the No. 7 slot.

The only other debut in the Top 10 will possibly be “For We Are Many,” the latest from metal core band All That Remains.