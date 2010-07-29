What record does Eminem set this week on the singles charts?

It”s a good summer for Eminem. As “Recovery” fends off a major challenge at the top of the Billboard 200 from Rick Ross, the album”s second single, “Love the Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna, handily stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The tune also remains in the pole position on the Hot Digital Songs chart, making Eminem the first artist to stay at No 1 on both the digital and album chart simultaneously for five weeks.

Katy Perry”s “California Gurls” holds at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it may soon have to make room for Perry”s new single, “Teenage Dream,” which earns Hot Shot Debut honors coming in at No. 20, according to Billboard.

A pair of new artists continues to make headway on Hot 100 and may see their name when it comes time for Grammy nominations for best new artist. B.o.B. is the first rapper (we”re not sure if we”d classify him as a rapper, but Billboard does) to have his first three singles all in the top 30 of the Hot 100 at the same time. “Airplanes” hovers at No. 4, “Nothin” on You” at No. 28 and new tune, “Magic” feat. Weezer”s Rivers Cuomo, jumps 49-27. Speaking of “Nothin” On You,” that track”s featured singer Bruno Mars makes his solo debut on the Hot 100 with “Just the Way You Are,” which bows at No. 43. He”s also in the top 10 as a vocalist on Travie McCoy”s “Billionaire.”