What we want to see during this year’s Emmy Awards show

The 66th Annual Emmy Awards are almost here and, well, we're sort of excited about it. Granted, it's going to be a total flip from the MTV Video Music Awards the night before, but with Seth Meyers as host there is the slight chance it may surprise us. This one could feature a pleasant surprise or two.

Wait, we just realized notoriously terrible Oscars co-producer Don Mischer (the Anne Hathaway/James Franco year in case you blocked it from your mind) is executive producing again. Perhaps we should be more reserved in our hopes for something special? Yes, we probably should.

In any event, we know the Emmys can't screw up celebrating “Breaking Bad” for a final time (hopefully with an Outstanding Drama Series win), potentially crowning “Orange Is The New Black” as the new King, er, Queen of Comedies and, sadly, saying goodbye to Robin Williams. That being said, there are a few other things we'd really like to see happen during the three hour plus extravaganza.

(And no, Beyonce performing is not one of them. We'll all get our fill of Ms. B strutting her stuff on Sunday night.)

