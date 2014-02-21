What worked (and didn’t) in Jimmy Fallon’s first week of ‘The Tonight Show’

I think we can all agree that Jimmy Fallon has proven himself a more than worthy successor for “The Tonight Show” hosting gig. I’m sure someone misses Jay Leno, but I haven’t met that person yet (hey, maybe he or she will show up in the comments! Represent!). Everyone else, though, seems to agree that Fallon is more fun, more creative and yes, more likable than Leno, who had seemed to be phoning it in for quite a few of his 22 years in the gig.
But being more appealing than Leno only gives Fallon a boost this week. Ultimately, living up to the hype over his move to a cozier time slot might be the toughest part of the gig. The good news is this week has been more than solid — but not without a few bumps in the road.
Great: Fallon ended the ban on Joan Rivers No matter how you feel about Joan Rivers, the idea that her decision to take on her own talk show without giving Johnny Carson a heads-up resulted in a 30 year ban is pretty extreme punishment. While Carson had his own reasons for holding a grudge, the idea that Jay Leno stuck to it (a strange loyalty given that Carson wanted Letterman, not Leno, to get the gig after he retired) doesn’t say great things about Leno. O’Brien really wasn’t at the job long enough to think about Rivers, but Fallon made a bold decision by inviting her to pop out, if only for an instant, on his very first show. The crowd went wild, but more importantly, it sent a message — this is a new era for “The Tonight Show,” it’s Jimmy Fallon’s show, and he isn’t carrying on someone else’s petty grudge for any reason. Win, win, win.
Not Great: That intro Before the show actually began, Fallon took some time to to introduce himself. He gave a shout out to previous hosts (classy move), his parents, The Roots, his wife, his kid, the four-leaf clover on the floor… yes, it was heartfelt, but it started to drag, especially after the humble brag about how he never, ever thought he’d have this gig — gosh, he never thought he’d graduate high school! Part of Fallon’s charm is in how much fun he seems to be having, whether it’s talking to a big star or pulling them into a loopy skit. Stopping to ponder the meaning of it all felt a tad solipsistic, despite the shout-outs. Yes, this gig is a big deal, but as Ken Tucker wrote, it means more to the guy doing it than it does to an audience that just wants to watch some TV before going to bed.
Great: The $100 joke Speaking of that moment with Rivers, it was all part of a pretty great segment that gave Fallon a chance to prove to us he’s a draw for big name talent without hitting us over the head with that fact. As part of a joke in which he invited the “buddy” who bet he’d host “The Tonight Show” to pay up, Rivers along with Robert DeNiro, Tina Fey, Joe Namath, Rudy Giuliani, Mariah Carey, Tracy Morgan, Kim Kardashian, Seth Rogen, Lindsay Lohan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mike Tyson, Lady Gaga, Stephen Colbert (who paid him in pennies before announcing, “Welcome to 11:30, bitch!”) all dropped hundred dollar bills on his desk. It was a great, rolling reveal that must have been a scheduling nightmare, but was well worth it.
Great: More skits, fewer plugs One of the elements that made Leno’s approach to the show feel so pat was that the comedy was largely restricted to the monologue and some goofy sketches at the opening, while talent was invited to sit down, tell an obviously canned story, then plug a project. Fallon clearly has no patience for that tried but tired approach. When Will Smith appeared on the show, he first joined Fallon for an “evolution of hip-hop dancing” routine. Bradley Cooper? Charades. FLOTUS? She sat down with Fallon and Will Ferrell (the two men dressed as teenage girls) to determine which foods were “ew.” Not everyone who eventually did sit across from Fallon’s desk plugged anything, or if they did, it was a pretty passing mention (hey, Bradley Cooper, how about them Oscars?). It’s a lot more fun to watch celebrities do something unexpected, even if it doesn’t entirely work.
Not Great: Throwing out the script doesn’t always work When Fallon asked Bono to make a speech to his coffee mug, the rocker said, “That’s not nice,” before gamely making a go of it. It wasn’t a disaster, but Fallon seemed nervous before the conversation got back on track (and wrapped up the segment with an acoustic performance of “Ordinary Love”). Conversely, Fallon might have been too relaxed with Kristen Wiig, whom he talked into appearing “in character” as One Direction member Harry Styles. While Wiig and Fallon obviously had fun, Wiig is funnier than this aimless joke.
Great and Not Great: Questlove is great, but not every member of The Roots is Questlove No one could argue that Questlove doesn’t have sharp comic timing and a great presence. Watching Questlove and Tariq reenact a scene from “The Bachelor”? Gold. Sadly, Mark Kelley isn’t quite as natural in front of the camera. When Kelley and Olympic gold medal snowboarder Jamie Anderson were recruited for a short skit, it was pretty obvious they should stick to their day jobs.
Great: The music rocks U2 on the roof? Arcade Fire jumping into the audience, Lady Gaga on the piano? There’s clearly an effort here to make sure musical guests aren’t just dumped into a dark corner to perform.
Not Great: Being a fan is great, but not when it overrides logic Sure, Jerry Seinfeld is a legend, but giving him almost five minutes to riff on texting and the Postal Service, then inviting him to chat on the couch? I’m sure Fallon wanted to pay homage to a comic’s comic and gush over how much he likes “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” (which is, admittedly, pretty awesome — and one of the times a clip would not be totally gratuitous, given that not everyone has discovered it), but I’m thinking the audience would have been more interested in seeing Wiig do something beyond her Harry Styles impression or perhaps see Lady Gaga sit down with Fallon.
On the whole, Fallon hit it out of the park this week — and we haven’t even had a performance on kiddy instruments yet. Sorry, Leno.
What did you think of Fallon’s first week?
I never understand it when someone writes ” … we can all agree …” There must be another way to prove a point. I, for one, don’t agree. I find Jimmy Fallon’s sketches silly, childish humor. It probably caters to today’s facebook / twitter generation, the superficial young. Worse, authors like Starr completely discount the older generation. No, I’ll take Leno any day. A natural comedian, without the need for silliness and shallowness.
I’m old enough to remember staying home to watch the original SNL shows (member of the “older generation”) and I like Jimmy. Jay Leno was so predictable, boring, and Letterman is a major cranky old man who clearly doesn’t enjoy his job. I enjoy Fallon’s ability to take comedic risks and “have fun.” Leno was formulaic and superficial. I don’t care what he did to Letterman/Cohan, Leno stayed beyond his “expired” date. Letterman should retire this year too!
Paully, fully respect your opinion. Everyone is entitled to it (without a need to be nasty or condescending.) But, it proves a point. It contradicts the author’s ” … we can all agree …”
I’m not sure the older generation should be in the cards all that much. I grew up on Leno and Letterman (prefer the latter greatly, though never beat up on the former), and I cringed at Fallon getting “Late Night” five years ago. It took me a long while to warm up to him there, and now, I’ve embraced the new direction of the show. You may find the sketches silly, but they don’t just appeal to the young tikes you’re looking to knock with this comment. What’s more, they reflect a fresher overall approach to the show, giving it more of a variety bent than sticking to the same old formula.
I never had much love lost for Jimmy Fallon, but I loved this first week and look forward to him bringing the tradition to a NEW generation (of which I don’t exactly count myself).
I MISS JAY!!!
Seinfeld is as boring and out-of-date as Leno.
I for one. Do miss Leno! Not everone is a 30 something and find the new host funny.
I’m 50 and I’ve always found Leno bland and pandering.
I actually felt Fallon would flounder but his first week was strong.
I’m a Conan fan first and foremost, but thanks to Fallon I’m able to watch the tonight again. He’s likeable and finds ways to have fun with his guests that shows more of their personalities then answering the same questions they’ve responded to on other shows.
People liked Leno for the same reason 2 and a Half men has endured! there’s a huge audience for safe predictable comedy and that’s what Leno provided.
I remember the Leno who didn’t have a show and appeared on Letterman and Carson as a guest, him I liked. When he got his Tonight Show gig he played it safe to appease his bosses and a certain wide audience.
Good riddance Leno, do is all a favour and just stay in your garage.
Jimmy Fallon, thanks for making me want to add you to my recording schedule along with Conan and the Daily Show.
52 checking in. I saw Leno in the clubs back in olden times and he was very funny. He stunk up the joint on The Tonight Show. Jimmy is charming and he and his staff are full of great, fun ideas. As long as it’s just like Late Night was, I’m in.
It is very refreshing to see.Jimmy Fallon on the tonight show I haven’t really wanted to watch since Carson. Leno left me with a bad taste after O’Brian ……I think I will be watching again. You have a winner here!
I’ve been trying to find when something is a canned response from Jimmy. He just did an interview with the Kristen Bell from Frozen (and the Veronica Mars movie). When asked if she and Logan were destined to get back together, she said maybe and she did a bunch of eyebrow movements. Jimmy quipped that she was doing eyebrow morse code. Who could think of things that witty that quickly? And I don’t even know about Veronica Mars. That’s what will keep me watching!
The problem with Jimmy Fallon: it moves smoothly along but there are no lol moments. He is not pushing the envelop, so I guess everyone will be tired of it quite soon.
great shows w/ great guests incl.seinfeld,who always cracks me up!
Yawn…
Fallon came across as likeable but not a good at interviewing quests. He threw a lot of softballs to his guests. I will watch a little longer but probably turn to movies as my late night entertainment.
Liked Leno…like Fallon, if he lets go of some of his idiotic humor…water over heads or eggs…stupid!
So you want Leno jr? Fallon is determined to make his own mark, so you’ll be disappointed, luckily.
Jimmy Fallon’s huge not great moment was having that dumb ass Kim K. on his first show acting like she’s somebody important!
I’m a 29 yr old female and I would never trade Jay Leno’s solid and smart comedy for Jimmy’s goofy and childish ways. Many people my age feel the same way. This author clearly hasn’t read ANY comments left for similar stories.
Well, i’m a 30 yr old female and I love Jimmy Fallon as the new host! I found Jay Leno boring and predictable. Jimmy has brought new life into this show! He reminds me a bit of Carson with his silly skits he does with his guests! I hadn’t watched the show in years but I have watched it every night since Jimmy took over!
All the young people I know and I mean all of them love Jimmy Fallon. They wouldn’t be caught dead watching Jay Leno or David Letterman. Maybe Jimmy Kimmel, but Fallon has the young demographic in his pocket.
Paully, the unfortunate fact is that nowadays the “young people” believe that the “not so young people” are no longer to be considered.
I am a 29yr old woman and I’d never trade Jay Leno’s smart & solid comedy for Jimmy’s goofy ways. Many people my age feel the same way. Leno is classic in every great sense of the word. And if this author had read ANY comments at all on similar stories she’d know just how many people are giving up on this show with Leno’s departure.
Fallon is just bring Saturday Night Live to every night of the week. NBC will be changing to SNL. Leno has style and is much more funny and talented this Jimmy-boy. Won’t and never will watch Fallup again. I have a book that is more entertaining then watching this disaster. A test patern is more enjoyable.
I don’t find Jimmy’s monologues funny or his interviews good.His skits can be clever.I suggest skipping his show & watch the skits on YouTube.
So Excited to see what he comes up with next! Go Jimmy!
I like Jimmy, but the show just seems like “Late Night w/JF” in an earlier time slot with a newer studio. Needs to grow up a bit. Fun doesn’t have to be foolish.
Two 75 year olds here who never liked Leno much. Even Letterman now seems tired and dull. We find Fallon to be fresh and unpredictable. We may well tape him so that we can watch him before our usual early bedtime.
I thought Seinfeld’s bits on the couch were much better than the stand up which was flat and not very funny. Seinfeld used to be the kind of stand up and sitcoms but I’m glad he does Coffee in Cars. He found his niche again although it is very reality-tv-ish.
Ellen Fisher – Jay Leno was not culpable in the short-lived debacle that was Conan. He’s as pompous as that stupid pompadour hairstyle, and ridiculously “unfunny.”. NBC was responsible for that total poor judgement call. Jimmy is entertaining in his juvenile, yet sometimes brilliant
Let me put things this way about what I think of Fallon, I had four tickets to the show with Wil Smith & Seinfeld as Fallon’s guests. I placed the four tickets on my car dash with the windows open. When I got back to the car there were 6 tickets on the dash.
Saw one episode. Not interested in more. He’s not Jay Leno.
And thanks goodness he isn’t. I waited a long time for that bland weasel to leave.
Saw one episode… Not interested in more.
I watched Fallon with my dog because I’m friendless and I wanted company. My dog didn’t get it, so I spent time trying to explain to him the reason this man, called Fallon, is represented as a flat, one dimensional (at times two), moving, noise making arrangement of pixels, or whatever they’re called, on a flat lighted screen. He wasn’t impressed. So I decided to come here and type in his thoughts so you can read them. The entire thing, this Fallon thing, was, as my dog simply states was: Ruff.
Jay is that you? Wow, you’re even worse without a writing staff.
Seems like a copy of saturday night live.im going back to david letterman a real talk show host.
This is a changing of the guard. Some are going to miss Leno and change the channel, and some will become followers of Fallon. The only issue is whether the former will exceed the latter.
Just as good as LNJF. The show is so much fresher than Leno or Letterman. I do LOL when watching JF and I’m 58. One thing I don’t understand….why are all the 20-somethings watching any of these shows? I had a far more interesting life when I was that age!!
Fallon’s is a logical safe move for NBC going from one boring like-able Leno to nice guy Fallon, though I’ll take witty and quirky anytime! DavidLetterman and Conan O’Brien are in a whole different league compared to Jimmy Fallon when you take away the guests, props and band. They can actually deliver a funny joke and not crack up giggling midway.
Conan definitely in a different league monologue and interview-wise.
Fallon does have a likability that should serve him well, though.
Are you ‘joking’?? Letterman is his own biggest fan. He laughs after every punch line… Like he has to tell us that was it and we can laugh now.
I like the show so far. He does great impressions and we haven’t really seen any of those, except Seinfeld. He’s got a lot of energy, his jokes are funny, not too cruel. I wish him luck and will keep watching especially when it moves to regular time after the Olympics.
My dad misses Leno. And hates Steve Higgins. And I miss Fallon’s old intro song.
I didn’t even realize Joan Rivers was banned. Others said Fallon introducing himself was the smartest thing he did. Others said the $100 joke was funny, but just a way to show “we can attract big names!” (Kim Kardashian appeared on Leno’s last show and Fallon’s first show.) Fallon has always played games with guests. Although apparently now charades has to be played with all celebrities instead of half audience members. But they seem to be trying to make a viral video every episode now. Ew is stupid. And Wiig as Styles was hilarious, because I think they planned on dropping it at some point but never did. And it’s hilarious when Mark comes out, if you’ve ever seen Late Night, because it appears like Mark wants to take over Jimmy’s job, but he’s in on the joke that he appears awkward. I don’t know if Leno ever had kid inventors, but that bit seems stolen from Letterman.
And inviting a comedian over the couch is a big thing, when Carson did it. It was an homage to Johnny. And I don’t know if it’s nerves, but it seems like Fallon is forcing laughter when talking to guests, like Jerry. His laughter used to be more organic, even high, now it’s HA HA! HA HA! Is the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon better than Late Night with Jimmy Fallon? It’s safer. It’s funnier than Leno, but the show has lost some edge. And despite Seinfeld calling hosting the Tonight Show a “pope job” where you’re set for life, Conan and Leno shows that’s just not true. It all depends if NBC wants to fire the host again. Although the ratings have been good…so far.
Love Jimmy but they have to bring him out from behind the desk. He likes to be in on the action and is not good at small talk. And, his monologue was too long.
Fallon is great at impressions he needs to pepper his monologue more with that ability.
That Harry Styles bit was painful. Other than that, I think he’s doing well. I like that he keeps music as a big part of his show, as he did earlier. Well, later, but before. Later in the night, because the show is on earl… Ah, you know what I mean.
Anyway, he keeps making great use of Roots, and that is my favorite part of the show.
How horrible to be wrong in your very first statement! Leno is a natural comedian. He doesn’t have to force it. Fallon is simply not funny. I could listen to the same joke by Leno and Fallon. Leno’s rendition would crack me up but Fallon’s wouldn’t even move me. Please bring Leno back!
well, i guess your getting your answer about no one missing Leno…not everyone likes childlike Fallon and his fake laughter and fawning over people…
I hope he has the confidence to bring back guest hosts when he’s on vacation. The fact that Johnny felt so betrayed by Joan Rivers that he made Jay the permanent guest host, then Jay knew his own duplicity in getting the gig nixed guest hosts altogether, made for a real void of seeing new, fresh talent. Hopefully Jimmy has the cajones to risk that someone else might be good in the chair.
One thing I hope Jimmy does is bring back guest hosts. Johnny felt so betrayed by Joan that he made Jay his permanent guest host, and Jay knew his own duplicity in getting the job, so he nixed guest hosts altogether and we got tired reruns of a tired guy rather than fresh voices. Hopefully Jimmy will not be so insecure as to keep that policy, and will have the cajones to risk that someone else might be good in the chair.
We’re right back to when Johnny retired. People knew Leno via his appearances on Johnny’s show; yet, when the change-over happened, 30-year-long viewers of Johnny Carson had trouble adapting to Jay Leno. It took awhile. Jimmy Fallon will make it.
By all accounts, Johnny Carson is the first person Joan called when she solidified the deal and he hung up on her not once, but twice. I think that’s good business to not tell your current employer that you’re “almost” getting ready to sign on for a new job. All kinds of things could go awry and you could end up with no job at all, so I think Joan did what any other person in her unique position would have done, but she was a female and she had stronger ratings and he was too much of a pussy to act like a gentleman and treated her differently than he would had it been a male guest host. But, I agree, for Jay Leno to continue to ban her was pretty low, but then again, he’s not all that funny and he probably was afraid that she would show him up. Late night has been so boring ever since and I think Jimmy Fallon is going to make it funny again. He and Joan do have a lot of chemistry.
Can we call for a moratorium on the phrase “hit it out of the park”? It’s right up there with “that said”. If you want Fallon to try new things, how about you do the same?
Fallon is an ass-kisser of the highest order.
Everyone is a “pal” or “buddy” and everything they do is “so great,” or “the greatest thing ever.”
His sketches are fun, but the bromance with Timberlake is getting tiresome.
He can’t touch Jimmy Kimmel with a 10-foot pole.
Kimmel’s not afraid to broach the uncomfortable facts, or make celebrities look foolish.
Fallon wants to be everyone’s best friend.
And it makes him an absolutely horrible host for The Tonight Show.
I am no fan of Jay Leno for what he did to Conan, but neither am I a fan of Lianne’s “we can all agree” Coastal Bias. There are a lot of people in the middle of the country, whom I’m sure many here share little to nothing in common, who would all agree that they dislike the silly Fallon and miss Jay Leno.
And they’re the type of people who’d never comment on a website, and who actually still watch The Tonight Show while the much “cooler” people on the coasts are listening to Neutral Milk Hotel on vinyl or have very hipsterish discussions about how everything sucks before they drift off to sleep.
While people 30 and under prefer Fallon to Leno… they’re not the ones watching TV at 11:30pm every night. Those kinds of habits belong to their parents and grandparents, and no amount of “cool” is going to change that. I mean, NBC has had the much “cooler” (and flat-out better) sitcoms the last decade, with 30 rock, Parks and Rec, and Community, yet it’s sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory that dominate the ratings.
The old way of doing things is dying, and The Tonight Show is the last to figure it out as NBC trots out the latest thing to help “save” their network.
… Fallon will be doing half of Leno’s numbers in 6 months.
And no hipster snark can prevent that.
What’s wrong with being nice? There’s too much negativity in the world. Lighten up, Francis.
I really do like jimmy, but I can do without all the dopey games, and at times he acts childish. The Tonight show is not the same anymore for me.
I dislike Fallon as an actor, and I didn’t watch too much of his late show as a result. He’s doing an awesome job with the Tonight Show, and all the “not great” things on here were pretty nit picky.
“WE CAN ALL AGREE” that this guy is 100% better than that hack Leno.
I’m sure Jimmy will do just fine as he continues though he need to remember his audience whether they’re the 20 somethings or over 50. The tonight show has been around a long time and has a wide range of viewers. His bits are funny but tend to last too long, he talks over his guests without letting them finish their thoughts, and has placed to much emphasis on the younger crowd with bits like “history of hip hop.” I like Fallon since his days on SNL, I’m merely suggesting to keep his entire audience in mind.
The first show was amazing and I really believed NBC made a great choice in Jimmy Fallon. Then it all went down from there. I like Fallon a lot but NBC should never have given him total control of the shows content. He is basically doing the exact show he did on Late Night and that isn’t The Tonight Show. I want The Tonight Show style of format back! Fallon could have done a good job with the original format. All I know is I’m changing the channel.
Can’t they find someone about thirty…Fallon is middle aged and looks foolish and immature…
I luv Jimmy Fallon. If you dont like him. Dont watch the show.
Once upon a time, 20 years ago(1993): The Jimmy Fallon Story
There once was a young college kid who I met one day and he explained to me that he wasn’t very happy going to college. He really wanted to do stand-up comedy. He said his idol was Adam Sandler. He seemed to be a nice clean-cut, drug-free guy and I got a good vibe from him. It just so happed, by chance, I knew of an audition the very next morning for comedy sketch pilot. A friend of mine with a lot of connections was the producer of the pilot. The college kid said that sounded great, however, he wasn’t from this area and had no idea where the audition was and that he was on college budget and had no car. Not normally my nature, I offered this stranger a ride to the audition the next morning. He wrote down directions to his dormitory and said he would be ready. The next morning I was in a rush to go to work, but remembered my promise to this kid. So I finally found his place and beeped my horn.Then, I beeped my horn again. No college kid. Maybe this kid forgot? Thought he met a crazy guy? I don’t know, but decided to give him one more chance and went and knocked on his door. The door opens and the college kid was still in his boxers and t-shirt, “Oh yeah, the audition!” He rushed to get ready and we hurriedly drove to the audition-VERY LATE.(HE WAS SO NERVOUS, HE STOLE MY SNICKER BAR OFF MY DASHBOARD, BUT IT AT LEAST CALMED HIM DOWN, TO COMPOSE HIMSELF). There were 200 people already signed in on the clip board. Crammed in a small house in Troy, NY I decided to wait with him. Then my friend who was the producer walked in. He looked around, seen me and came over me. He said,” hey Ron!, you came to audition?… I said,” No, not me, Donald. I bought a friend the that I would like to introduce to you. Mr. Metzner, I would like you to meet Jimmy , he goes to St. Rose College and he wants to be a comedian. “Nice to meet you Jimmy, any friend of Razor Ron is friend of mine.” Jimmy was first by-passed, but was re-considered to stay on as writer. My producer friend Donald Metzner, stepped in and asked the director to give Jimmy a second look….and the rest is history for Jimmy Fallon.
That summer of 1994 , Donald Metzner put Razor Ron and Jimmy Fallon in a commercial together, featuring the “7-up Guy”: late Jamaican actor Geoffrey Holder. It was Jimmy’s first TV appearance. Jimmy quit college and was sent to California by Metzner and Peter Iselin ( founder of Metroland Magazine) to pursue his dreams and bring to our world his magical talent to make us laugh.
He is now best friends with Adam Sandler. Since then, I never seen or heard from Jimmy again.
Sincerely,
Razor Ron LaFalce [www.youtube.com]
Leno was natural and not put on. Fallon is not natural to me and very put on. Carson was natural like Leno
Was never a Leno fan, Letterman is an acquired taste, I find Jimmy a very talented performer, but that’s where it ends. I find him extremely boring as a host. The monolog is not very funny, and watching him rolling on the floor tossing eggs and gushing over every guest with softball questions puts me to sleep. We need another Carson, that was a class act.