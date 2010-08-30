What’s Fox doing with their new Fantastic Four? Willis as CGI Thing?

The first thing you have to ask yourself is whether you care about a Fantastic Four movie at all. Do you like the characters? Do you like the films that already exist? Do you want to see another version of the material? In a world where “The Incredibles” exists, do we need anyone to keep trying to make a Fantastic Four movie in live-action?
20th Century Fox certainly isn’t going to give up on the idea of the franchise, but they are going to reboot. Right now, “Fantastic Four Reborn” is the game plan. And although there’s been nothing like a formal announcement, there’s plenty of speculation and rumor out there right now, gaining enough critical mass through re-reporting that it has to be addressed.
Comic Book Movie is a very, very young site, and the rumors they’re running right now are just rumors. Unproven. Until we see real progress on the film, take whatever you’re hearing as part of the “wish list” phase of movie rumors, when fansites run rumors that are more about what they want than what they know.
Case in point: casting for any new “Fantastic Four” movie is still quite a way off. There are steps happening between now and then that will be news, milestones that will indicate we’re getting close to real news about the film. Hiring a director would be one of those milestones, and they haven’t done that yet. There are rumors about names like Joe Carnahan, David Yates, and James McTeigue supposedly in the running, and I’d be shocked if the list didn’t contain those names, frankly. That’s exactly the sort of filmmaker Fox would hire for these films. Yates is going to be hugely in-demand after the last two “Potter” films are released, and Carnahan and McTeigue are both guys who make exactly the sort of movie that Fox likes. I’m willing to bet there are a whoooooole lotta lists being written full of filmmaker’s names.
The rumors of Stephen Moyer as Dr. Doom strike me as particularly funny considering who played Dr. Doom last time around. Julian McMahon was riding some buzz for his work on (at that point) the early seasons of “Nip/Tuck,” a culty sexy soapy cable hit. So now the new pick for Dr. Doom is a dude from “True Blood”… a culty sexy soapy cable hit? Really?
Someone at Fox is watching a lot of TV with one hand on the remote, evidently.
There are other rumors involving Alice Eve and Adrien Brody and Kevin Pennington Kiefer Sutherland, and I don’t know… none of it sounds right to me. It may well prove to be true, but if that’s how Fox plans to get people excited about seeing this series again, why bother?
If we’re talking seriously about what we could want from “Fantastic Four Reborn,” one would be to lose that marketing logo title, and two would be dependent on what happens with “X-Men: First Class,” evidently, since that’s taking the mutant series back to the ’60s. If there is any Marvel series that demands a transposition to that era, it’s “Fantastic Four,” and always has been. Doing that film set in the period, in the optimistic Kennedy “Mad Men” space race era, seems crucial to me. It’s one of the things that is built into the appeal of the series in its early days. They were a spacegoing family, and something went wrong. That’s a dream of a particular age, and I think there’s something about the pop optimism of the age that would make the film so much more appealing.
The big rumor since Comic-Con has been that the Thing will be rendered 100% CGI this time, which is probably what they should have been doing since the very beginning. I think they know that the time has come to render the character in a way that makes him outrageous, bigger than life. Again… the same single source has named Bruce Willis as a rumor, and it at least raises the question… do you want a giant movie star like Willis doing the voice? Right now, Fox is making “Rise Of The Apes” using Andy Serkis and other performers in motion-capture performances, and that seems to me to be the right idea… using people who are great at giving these types of next-generation performances, people who know the tech and who can be free with it. Do you need a Willis to sell “Fantastic Four” at this point, or is the book the thing you’re selling?
And if we’re starting rumors based on the things we wish were true, can I start the campaign to get Paul Rudd hired as Mr. Fantastic?
We’ll have more on this one as there are real things happening, things that can be confirmed by something other than the rumor echo chamber. Until then, consider this all permission to speculate and little more.
I couldnt really care less about a Fantastic Four movie, especially done by Fox, but I totally agree that a movie set in the early 60s would be the best way to do it and become a point of difference from all the other super-high-tech-modern comic movies out there. I remember Harry’s article championing Peyton Reed based on Down with love, and truely believe that would be an inspired choice.
I wont care about a Fantastic Four movie until Marvel gets it back. Having said that, Paul Rudd would be awesome as Mr. Fantastic!
How about Jon Hamm as Mr Fantastic?
I would love to see a Fantastic Four movie done right, not those terrible Tim Story movies. The Incredibles is a great movie that, for all intents and purposes, ripped off the FF – the fact that The Incredibles does exist is precisely why the Fantastic Four needs to be done. I think that the movie would work best as a high-tech, futuristic superhero story with humour and heart. The recent Star Trek reboot is a good example of how to balance humour and drama. My vote would be for David Yates as the director – his Harry Potter movies has shown he can handle it.
Well you hit on all the main points about why a new one is debtable. It really is absurd how much better The Incredibles channeled Fantastic Four better than either of the Fox films (though they did get The Silver Surfer mostly right as a character I think most people would have to admit). It’s too bad this isn’t in they Disney/Marvel fold so Pixar COULD do Fantastic Four. Could you imagine?
I’d agree that this would probably work best in period and I’d be thrilled to see it but I also think that a good chunk of the audience out there is wholly unfamiliar or disinterested in the mindset of the era (atomic fear, space race, etc.). People will flay me for this but the same tropes colored the latest Indiana Jones movie and though I know people disliked it for other reasons I think from a marketing standpoint there is a sizable group of people out there that simply can’t, won’t or will not want to “get it.” Not saying that’s not a reason to not make it this way but you can get why some MBA would feel apprehensive – even if it’s just being chickenshit.
I actually liked McMahon on the early Nip Tuck seasons but then they show lost its mind and characters and it coincided with the studio turning Doom from a fearsome Eastern Europe despot into some corporate slimeball. It was ludicrous and took all the teeth out of arguably one of the most significant Marvel villians of all.
Also I like Alba a great deal but that was just tragic miscasting from my point of view. Fox also took too many pains to kiddiefy the whole enterprise and in the end made it unappealing to everyone.
If they aren’t going to mine the Silver Age stuff they HAVE to draw from the John Byrne #230s+ run – particularly the Doom/Reed stuff which is every bit as compelling as Xavier/Magneto in this era.
It’s a great comic book (many longtime reader’s fave) and I think it does deserve proper big screen treatment given the amazing sci-fi/fantasy canvas it offers. The problem is that what we’ve seen to date preposterously timid and self consciously afraid of enjoying that setting.
Hoping that the Singer/Vaughn X-Men project yields a new approach over there and that it feeds into this.
Unnecessary…simply unnecessary. But a retro approach might work, if not only as a worthy experiment. The material was quasi futuristic in the 60’s but rather dated now; setting it in the present day only weakens it. I think the FF should just be satellite characters in the Marvel Universe, ocasionally showing up in different movies, but nothing more.
Do we trust Fox to even *try* to make a good movie of FF, though? Aren’t they just obligated to keep producing FF films every few years in perpetuity so the rights don’t revert back to Marvel? Seems to me their only goal will be to avoid spending too much money or losing too much money.
If history has proven anything, any reboot of a property still fresh in peoples’ minds is going to do the exact opposite of the movies immediately preceding it. For example Batman And Robin and Die Another Day were campy and light, so Batman Begins and Casino Royale had to be serious and dark. Ang Lee’s Hulk was super-serious, so Incredible Hulk was a fun monster movie punch-’em-up. So anything you didn’t like in Tim Story’s (and what happened to him anyway? Is he in director jail?) Fantastic Four movies, expect them to do the opposite in the reboot. Similarly, anything you liked, expect the opposite of that too.
I think the period piece approach is a good idea, and would go a long way towards differentiating the series from the first two movies, but I bet there’s no way Fox would pull the trigger on that until they see how X-Men: First Class does. If that under-performs, there’s no way they’re going to want another period-piece superhero movie for 2012.
As for casting, I always liked the idea of Bruce Willis as Ben Grimm, but I think James Gandolfini would be even better, if it’s just as a voice. Other than that, if Fox can just avoid repeating the mistake of using the cheap tv actors they already have under contract, that would go along way towards showing that they’re serious about making a good movie this time. And I say that as someone who thought Rise Of The Silver Surfer was fun in spite of Fox’s let’s-bring-all-our summer-2007-movies in for under-$100 million budget crunching.
Oh, and January Jones as Sue Storm please. I don’t care if she’s already playing Emma Frost. It needs to happen. And Greg Kinnear as Reed Richards.
Im glad F4 is getting a reboot. Im very much for a cgi thing, but even though rise of silver surfer sucked balls, I think they pulled it off rather well having a rubber suit thing. I was convinced. & many complain that thing was too small in the movies, but you must remember if you look at the 1st comics, thing was rather small. He just got bigger & bigger in the comics over the years. I think for this reboot they should have a taller actor put on a thing rubber suit, but at the same time I would love to see a cgi thing, that might be the better route, maybe not. I believe it can be pulled off & would actually look like hes on screen along with the other 3. & please dont have Mr Fantastics regular clothing stretching along with him!! That doesnt make sense! Only have his special suit stretch. & I would love to see an awesome fight scene between Mr Fantastic & 20 thugs! That would be awesome to see!
Yeah the Thing was smaller in the early days but so were the other characters in comparison. Over the years as understandings of mutation increased, it made more sense to have him larger – like the Hulk? And picture the Lou Ferrigno Hulk today alongside buff actors playing other characters; he wouldnt seem much of a “Hulk” would he? He would seem about..the same size with green skin? Same thing with the Thing. He always needed to be CGI and not look like a stumpy space-turd like he does in the dreadful Tim Story versions.
I dont think that they should make a reeboot after they had made 2 movies already!! I think it’ll be a waste of time and money. nobody is gonna wanna waste money on a reboot cause the cast of the first 2 was a great cast! I jus didn’t like the fact that they made galactus look like a puff of smoke. Wut he really looks like is: He’s bigger than the burj khalifa which is located in dubai, The united arab emirates. I think that If they bring him back in the reboot, They just might make #1 on the box office! I think that we have the technology to make him look like that. If u want a image, Just look at the images of him from marvel comics!
Well, look at the Batman franchise as a comparison. If we didnt reboot that awful trainwreck we wouldnt have the Dark Knight series would we? The FF is in need of a reboot worse than any other and it needs to be done right this time – keep Tim Story the hell away!
As long as we’re wishing for January Jones to play Sue Storm, could we go the whole hog and cast Jon Hamm as Reed Richards?
They need to get Kevin Durand (the guy who played Blob) to play the Thing. Screw that CGI crap, the man is six foot six and muscular and has large blue eyes. Make an up to date ROCK like suit for him and you have the real Thing.
“In a world where we already have The Incredibles, do we really need a Fantastic Four?” Are you kidding me?! There would be no Incredibles if not for the Fantastic Four (of which the Incredibles is a parody, by the way)! The first 2 FF movies were great. You Marvelites need to lighten the f**k up! I’ve been reading comics for 20 years, since I was 12, and I’m saying this as an old skool comic book geek, “get a life!” Movies aren’t supposed to be direct translations of the comics. AND the FF comics are lame anyway. The movies made the material cool. Get a life and stop trashing good movies. And stop fan casting. All of your picks suck, which is why none of you work in Hollywood. DC Comics forever!
For one, the movies are NOT good by any standard, and two, if the FF comics sucked so much why were you reading them? These movies are god-awful! Im not a comic geek and I know a bad film when I see it and- I SEE IT! And the only reason people like us dont work in Hollywood is becuase movies might actaully be good and get done without all the stupid fucking red-tape and commercialism. I actaully am an artist myself and considered movie making at one point and I can easily say that these FF movies are some of the worst films PERIOD I have ever seen. At least this time the Thing wont look like a stumpy space-turd? They need a reboot worse than Hollywood itself.
Im sorry but using modernistic references like Susan, your fired! (from the apprentice with Donald Trump)and having the thing dress like a rapper at the end of the film is soooo fucking stupid!! Tim Story..cant write a story. He’s a commercial capitalist moronic director who’s past films like Barbershop were also as mediocre as his failed attempt at comic book material. He is a shoe-string director with NO talent and if he can work in Hollywood anyone can.
Sorry, no Jessica Alba, no ticket sales.
Why does she have to be in it for it’s success? Afterall, she was in it and look how much it sucked? This movie needs ACTORS not faces that sell. If that’s the case then just make a Jessica Alba movie. The tickets will sell themselves when they make a good pulpy movie that’s woth their money? Who cares about Alba.