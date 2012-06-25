When will Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Dance Again…The Hits’ bounce into stores?

06.25.12 6 years ago

Jennifer Lopez will shimmy her way back into record stores with “Dance Again…The Hits,” out July 24 on Epic Records.

The CD/DVD collection spans her entire career including her latest tracks, ?”Dance Again” featuring Pitbull and “Goin” In” featuring Flo Rida.  The deluxe edition includes three bonus tracks: “All I Have,” “Que Hiciste,” and Let”s Get Loud.”

The “American Idol” judge starts a summer tour with Enrique Iglesias July 14. She performed in Brazil on June 23.

“DANCE AGAIN….THE HITS”
1.   Dance Again featuring Pitbull
2.   Goin’ In featuring Flo Rida
3.   I’m Into You featuring Lil Wayne
4.   On The Floor featuring Pitbull?
5.   Love Don’t Cost A Thing?
6.   If You Had My Love?
7.   Waiting For Tonight?
8.   Get Right featuring Fabolous?
9.   Jenny From The Block (Track Masters Remix featuring Styles P. & Jadakiss)?
10. I’m Real (Remix featuring Ja Rule)?
11. Do It Well?
12. Ain’t It Funny (Remix featuring Ja Rule & Caddillac Tah)?
13. Feelin’ So Good (Remix featuring Big Pun & Fat Joe)
14. All I Have featuring LL Cool J
15. Que Hiciste
16. Let’s Get Loud

DVD
1.   Dance Again featuring Pitbull?
2.   On The Floor featuring Pitbull
3.   Love Don’t Cost A Thing
4.   If You Had My Love
5.   Waiting For Tonight?
6.   Get Right?
7.   Jenny From The Block
8.   I’m Real (Remix featuring Ja Rule)?
9.   Do It Well?
10. Ain’t It Funny (Remix featuring Ja Rule & Caddillac Tah)
11. Feelin’ So Good (Remix featuring Big Pun & Fat Joe)
 

