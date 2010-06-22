Where will Eminem’s first SoCal concert in five years take place?

Eminem, Kiss, Blink-182 and a reunited Bush will appear at Epicenter Twenty Ten, a two-day festival that takes place Sept. 25-26 at Fontana”s (Calif.) Auto Club Speedway (do we get a discount with our AAA card?)

This marks only the third announced date for Eminem, who will also perform with Jay-Z in September at Detroit”s Tiger Stadium and New York”s Yankee Stadium. Eminem”s latest album, “Recovery,” came out yesterday and is selling quickly. Read Hitfix”s review here. It is also Eminem”s first full concert in Southern California since 2005 and will be the first time Bush has played together in nearly 10 years. Additionally, it is Blink-182’s only North American date this year, as well as Kiss and Rise Against’s only California appearances in 2010.

Also appearing at the Fontana festival will be Rise Against, Thirty Seconds to Mars, B.o.B., Bad Religion, Papa Roach, Suicidal Tendencies and many more. Tickets go on sale June 26 and start at $79.50/day. Epicenter Twenty Ten is presented by Right Arm Entertainment, the same company that produces Ohio”s Rock on the Range festival.

Eminem and Jay-Z appeared on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater yesterday as part of Jay-Z”s performance on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”