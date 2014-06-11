Which ’22 Jump Street’ Erotic Fanfic is Your Favorite?

#Chris Hardwick #Ice Cube #Channing Tatum #22 Jump Street #Jonah Hill
06.11.14 4 years ago

Thank the erotic fiction lovers at Comedy Central's @Midnight for discovering that “22 Jump Street” has inspired a lot of naughty-ass literature. In last night's episode featuring cameos from Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, the show's three contestants — Rob Riggle, Ice Cube, and Jimmy Tatro — were forced to listen to erotic readings of “22 Jump Street” fan-fiction and guess which actor was being referenced in the quote. It's pretty awesome. And if there's a sale, I'll pick these titles up for a titillating beach read. 

#Chris Hardwick#Ice Cube#Channing Tatum#22 Jump Street#Jonah Hill
21 JUMP STREET22 JUMP STREET@MIDNIGHTCHANNING TATUMchris hardwickice cubejimmy tatroJONAH HILLnerdistROB RIGGLE

