Which ’22 Jump Street’ Erotic Fanfic is Your Favorite?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thank the erotic fiction lovers at Comedy Central's @Midnight for discovering that “22 Jump Street” has inspired a lot of naughty-ass literature. In last night's episode featuring cameos from Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, the show's three contestants — Rob Riggle, Ice Cube, and Jimmy Tatro — were forced to listen to erotic readings of “22 Jump Street” fan-fiction and guess which actor was being referenced in the quote. It's pretty awesome. And if there's a sale, I'll pick these titles up for a titillating beach read.