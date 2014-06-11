Thank the erotic fiction lovers at Comedy Central's @Midnight for discovering that “22 Jump Street” has inspired a lot of naughty-ass literature. In last night's episode featuring cameos from Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, the show's three contestants — Rob Riggle, Ice Cube, and Jimmy Tatro — were forced to listen to erotic readings of “22 Jump Street” fan-fiction and guess which actor was being referenced in the quote. It's pretty awesome. And if there's a sale, I'll pick these titles up for a titillating beach read.
Which ’22 Jump Street’ Erotic Fanfic is Your Favorite?
Louis VIrtel 06.11.14 4 years ago
Listen To This
