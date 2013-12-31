Which hit artist do you hope releases a new album in 2014?

As evidenced by our Most Anticipated Albums of 2014 gallery this week, there are already loads of music artists lined up to drop fresh efforts in the new year, like U2, Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters and Kanye West.

Beyonce, Jay Z, One Direction, Arcade Fire, Katy Perry and others put out brand new sets this year too.

Hitmakers like Adele, Rihanna and Taylor Swift have only rumors swirling around new music for 2014.

But if you had your every wish, which artists do you want to put out an album in the new year? Add, rank and vote on your favorites below via Ranker, with inclusions like Lil Wayne, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Mariah Carey, P!nk, fun., Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more.

