Which hit artist do you hope releases a new album in 2014?

As evidenced by our Most Anticipated Albums of 2014 gallery this week, there are already loads of music artists lined up to drop fresh efforts in the new year, like U2, Lady Gaga, Foo Fighters and Kanye West.
Beyonce, Jay Z, One Direction, Arcade Fire, Katy Perry and others put out brand new sets this year too.
Hitmakers like Adele, Rihanna and Taylor Swift have only rumors swirling around new music for 2014.
But if you had your every wish, which artists do you want to put out an album in the new year? Add, rank and vote on your favorites below via Ranker, with inclusions like Lil Wayne, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Mariah Carey, P!nk, fun., Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more.
BILLY JOEL.
He hasn’t made an album in over two decades, but he’s had a pretty high profile of late: Giving the best performance at the 12.12.12 Sandy benefit, playing Jazz Fest in New Orleans, last night’s NYE gig in Brooklyn, and the upcoming monthly shows at MSG. Is he finally going to mount a recording comeback?
Probably wishful thinking, but I’d love to think he’s been building up a batch of great songs over the past few years, and maybe getting ready to go back in the studio. Get Rick Rubin or T-Bone Burnette to produce and Billy could have late career renaissance not unlike that of Dylan, Cash, or McCartney.
Love the poll! I really hope Fun comes out with a new album.
I am so excited for Fun.’s new album!!!! It could be out any month now!! :D