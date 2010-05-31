Which of these filmmakers will direct ‘The Hobbit”?

The surprising announcement today that Guillermo del Toro is relinquishing his directing chores on the long-delayed, but highly anticipated production of “The Hobbit” couldn’t have been that big a surprise to many industry observers. Del Toro has numerous commitments in a lucrative deal with Universal Pictures (which notably has no financial stake in “The Hobbit”) that couldn’t wait much longer and there are rumblings that he and producer Peter Jackson may not have seen eye to eye on all aspects of the production. However, the good news is that there are two scripts for the two-part film that are finally ready to go. The money to shoot the films is obviously the crux of del Toro’s departure.
The strangest part of his reasoning, as some pundits have noted, is that the MGM situation del Toro credited as causing his withdrawal should be resolved within the next three months. And if it isn’t, expect Warner Bros. to try to force the beleaguered lion to sell their stake in the project or come up with a third solution. Plus, Ian McKellen ain’t getting any younger. This has to shoot soon — or never.
Word is Jackson, Fran Walsh and del Toro will start work on finding a replacement director within the week. With that in mind, here’s a list of intriguing candidates they will no likely consider.
But before you wonder where “so and so” is, some quick eliminations. Zack Snyder? Uh, no. The Wachowskis? The comeback won’t be under Jackson’s watch. J.J. Abrams? Busy. Jon Favreau? Busy and not right for it. Kathryn Bigelow? Seems like a big stretch even for her talents. Ron Howard? Now you’re just being silly. And for those suggesting Clint Eastwood, you’ve had a bit too much to drink this holiday weekend.
THE DREAM CHOICES
Steven Spielberg
Best known for: Being one of the greatest filmmakers in history.
Why: It took him quite awhile to commit to direct “War Horse” and his heart may not truly be in it. He’s already worked with Jackson as a collaborator on “The Adventures of Tintin: Secret of the Unicorn.” The legendary director has also recently waxed about wanting to create an immersive world like James Cameron did in “Avatar.” Can you say “The Hobbit” in 3-D?
Available: If he delays the recently announced “War Horse,” yes.
Would he do it: There a lot of bumps to get over to make it happen. First off, two years is a long time for Spielberg to commit to and its doubtful he’d spend a year shooting in New Zealand instead wanting to move much of the production to sound stages in LA (not cheap). “War Horse” is also a new DreamWorks film and delaying it would mean waiting over three years for Spielberg to direct a feature for his recently rebooted studio. That would not make investors Disney and Reliance very happy. More importantly, could his ego stand being, effectively, the “second choice” after del Toro departed?
Tim Burton
Best known for: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Edward Scissorhands”
Why: Has virtually become a cinematic “brand” having created a legacy of iconic characters and memorable movie images.
Available: No? He’s supposed to be prepping “Dark Shadows” for Warner Bros, but you’d have to guess the studio would let him delay that flick to work on their own “Hobbit.”
Would he do it: Burton is hardly one to be meddlesome with scripts, but Jackson would have to give him huge leeway to present his own unique vision of Middle-earth.
Alfonso Cuaron
Best known for: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Children of Men”
Why: One of the finest filmmakers of his generation who can easily segue from “Y tu mama tambien” to “Harry Potter.”
Available: At the moment no. His new sci-fi thriller “Gravity” is about to begin production for Warner Bros. Afterward? Another story.
Would he do it: Considering he is good friends with del Toro he’d have to be intrigued, but the timing seems as though it could be off.
THE SAFE SECOND TIER
Robert Zemeckis
Best known for: “Back to the Future,” “Forest Gump”
Why: Arguably one of the most creative commercial filmmakers over the last 30 years who just happened to be overshadowed by Spielberg, Scorsese and Cameron.
Available: In theory, yes.
Would he do it: After the disappointing results of “A Christmas Carol” and Disney shutting down their co-venture in motion capture, it may be time to return to the world of live action. And Middle-earth has more than its share of characters who could fit into the motion capture realm.
Gore Verbinski
Best known for: “Pirates of the Caribbean”
Why: He’s been able to create a unique cinematic world with the “Pirates” films even if the scripts failed him at times. He’s certainly talented.
Available: It appears so. Besides the animated “Rango,” none of his projects in development are close to being greenlit.
Would he do it: Unclear. After spending years on the “Pirates” films does he want to dedicate two more shooting and editing two “Hobbit” features?
Andrew Adamson
Best known for: “Shrek,” “The Chronicles of Naria: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”
Why: Extremely imaginative and talented New Zealander who has made a successful transition from animated blockbusters to live action blockbusters. And having made brought the first two “Narnia” books to the big screen he has an acute understanding of the detail that must be given to create an immersive, cinematic world.
Available: Having taken over two years off since “Prince Caspian,” yes, he certainly is.
Would he do it: Considering it would allow him to live at home in New Zealand with his family and the respect and admiration he always heaped upon Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, it’s hard to imagine him turning it down.
Sam Raimi
Best known for: “Spider-Man”
Why: He really wanted to direct it before del Toro got the gig.
Available: He’s reportedly prepping “No Man’s Land” after “Spider-Man 4” fell apart, but you have to imagine he’d quickly jump to the “Hobbit” if offered.
Would he do it: Uh, yeah, but after passing over him the first time, would Jackson actually hire him?
THE UNCONVENTIONAL REACHES
Jean-Pierre Jeunet
Best known for: “Amelie”
Why: Hands down one of the most inventive filmmakers ever.
Available: Seemingly.
Would he do it: His one experience with English language films, “Alien Resurrection” was hardly a happy one. Jackson would have to do a lot of convincing.
Joe Wright
Best know for: “Atonement”
Why: Incredibly talented filmmaker with a keen and unique visual sense.
Available: After he finishes shooting and editing the thriller “Hanna” (it’s currently in production), yes.
Would he do it: Wright is a pretty strange guy for someone whose made his name in period pieces such as “Pride and Prejudice” and “Atonement.” Your guess is as good as anyone else, but he’d be an unconventional, but exciting choice.
Danny Boyle
Best known for: “Slumdog Millionaire,” “28 Days Later”
Why: Like Lee, he’s been able to jump from different film genres while still keeping his unique perspective on the world. And simply, the man has an eye and a way with actors.
Available: He’s in post-production on the thriller “127 days” which should release this November, but after that it appears so.
Would he do it: Boyle has admitted he’s not a fan of the lack of freedom massive studio budgets entail, but with a few Oscars in his hands, he might feel it’s time.
Timur Bekmambetov
Best known for: “Wanted”
Why: Groundbreaking visual filmmaker who continues to surprise.
Available: Probably not. He’s supposed to direct an adaptation of “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “The Last Witch Hunter” and a somewhat delayed “Wanted” sequel for three different studios. That’s a lot of gigs to push back for two years.
Would he do it: Sadly, it probably doesn’t matter, the man may just be booked.
Ang Lee
Best known for: “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,””Brokeback Mountain,” “Hulk”
Why: The Oscar winner has shown an uncanny ability to succeed at multiple genres throughout his career.
Available: Unclear. Lee’s next film, “The Life of Pi,” is rumored to be on hold over budget concerns.
Would he do it: Another ego question. Would Lee be able to collaborate with Jackson? Unless he has creative freedom, it might not be worth it to him.
Neill Blomkamp
Best known for: “District 9”
Why: Protege of Jackson’s who made a spectacular and critically acclaimed debut with “District 9.”
Available: Supposedly prepping a secret project for film financier Media Rights Capital. If so, that’s a “no.”
Would he do it: Even with his friendship with Jackson, very unclear.
Paul Greengrass
Best known for: “The Bourne Supremacy”
Why: He’s no stranger to genre having almost directed “Watchmen” and after “Green Zone” he needs a hit and to show he can do something other than his increasingly repetitive hand held aesthetic.
Available: It depends how quickly he can shoot and edit Universal’s drama “They Marched Into Sunlight.”
Would he do it: Unclear, but his agent will certainly want him to pitch it.
ONLY TO AVOID BRETT RATNER OR McG
Francis Lawrence
Best known for: “Constantine,” “I Am Legend”
Why: Criticisms over script choices aside for both his big screen efforts, the man has vision. Plus, he did stellar work on the underappreciated NBC series “Kings.”
Available: Not at the moment. He’s currently filming the drama “Water for Elephants” for 20th Century Fox.
Would he do it: Unclear.
Bryan Singer
Best known for “X2,” “The Usual Suspects”
Why: He’s had his share of success with genre franchise and publicly stated his preference for films with multiple character storylines.
Available: Since “Jack the Giant Killer” is on hold for casting and script reasons, he sort of is.
Would he do it: Are you kidding? Singer has attached himself to more genre projects than any other studio director in town. Whether Jackson wants to deal with the “reformed” infant terrible is another matter.
Neil Marshall
Best known for: “The Descent”
Why: On a strikingly similar career path to Jackson’s before he was able to get “The Lord of the Rings” off the ground. Deja vu?
Available: Seemingly.
Would he do it: Would be career suicide to turn it down.
Anyone you think is missing from this roundup who would have realistic shot at directing “The Hobbit”? Do you have a personal favorite? Share your thoughts below.
For the latest entertainment commentary and breaking news year round, follow Gregory Ellwood on Twitter @HitFixGregory .
“Wachowski’s” with an apostrophe??
I kinda miss the most obvious choice: Peter Jackson. I sincerely hope he’ll step in now as director, especially since all the other options you’ve presented here, with the exception of Steven Spielberg, don’t really excite me. And I’m terribly afraid that Sam Raimi, one of the most overrated directors of our time who made two ok and one absolutely terrible comic-adaptation, might get another shot…
Why do people suggest Tim Burton? The design phase of production is basically complete. Middle Earth doesnt need candy stripes
Agreed. Burton would be a terrible choice.
Please goddess NO to Tim Burton.
Burton indeed would be among the worst possible choices.
What I find more interesting is that those of us way back when del Toro was announced said “a del Toro HOBBIT may never see the light of day” have now been vindicated.
No, no, no, no Burton. I’m not interested in Johnny Depp anywhere near this film.
Give it to Marshall
I completely agree with Chris…with Del Toro out, it’s time for Jackson to step back onto the throne.
Tim Burton is a dream choice? Seriously? Johnny Depp as the dragon!
When I think of Smaug, I definetly don’t see Depp.
Darren Aronofsky why isnt he on the list? after Black swan,he seems to be free and his visual style and they way he works with actors would be amazing!!!
These are the FAN favorites, in order.
1) Cuaron. His visual style and commitment to crafting his films around his actors would create an excellent ensemble, and perhaps get Sir Ian the Oscar he should have won for Fellowship.
2) Jackson. Frakking duh.
3) Adamson. He’s a great visual director in the mold of Cameron, but with much less attachment to writing horribly cliched scripts and bad dialogue that unfathomably appeals to the great unwashed masses creating to the two biggest films ever (in terms of money). Still, has a great cinematic eye. Who wouldn’t want to see Erebor through his lens?
How about Tarsem Singh? The Fall was an amazing, visually stunning movie. I’d think he could do The Hobbit…
i agree with that! the fall was epic but tarsem mixes fantasy with realism. i wonder if he could a 100% fantasy movie. but anyways he is doing war of gods at the moment, that might delays the hobbit a lil much.
He’s not called Alfonso Curaon or even Alfonso Cauron (the 2 spellings given in this article). It’s Alfonso CuarÃ³n. :)
Long night and fixed.
Terry Gilliam.
god no
“Burton is hardly one to be meddlesome with scripts, but Jackson would have to give him huge leeway to present his own unique vision of Middle-earth.”
I’m sorry but I don’t want to see everyone in Middle-Earth in goth drag accented with pastel/psychedelic set pieces and pasty complexions like no one has been out in the sun for 20 years.
I’d love to see Edgar Wright take a shot. Despite him being a very busy man, it makes sense in all kinds of ways.
Brad Bird?
Brad Bird has already committed to “Mission Impossible 4” which is shooting this fall. It’s hard to see him getting out of that deal this late in the game.
Brad Bird? Sophia Coppola? Francis?
Peter Jackson is definitely the obvious choice.
This is a blessing in disguise. I admire Guillermo’s work however it’s starting to show a tendency towards having “cool scenes” versus just telling the story. Hellboy II was flat and a perfect example of what I’m talking about. It had more than it’s share of cool scenes but can anyone remember the plot? Perhaps this will put Jackson back into the Director’s seat. Jackson, like Spielberg and Cameron, is a big budget, big picture Director. Guillermo is a small picture, off beat unique story teller. Pan’s Labyrinth is brilliant. Jackson, Spielberg, Cameron could not make that type of picture.
Curaon…
Love the idea of Cuaron, one of my favorite choices. Terry Gilliam could be interesting, but melding his ego with Jackson’s may take a bit. A left field choice i like is Frank Oz. His Experience with Jim Henson could come into play.
The problem with anyone on the level of Spielberg is that they would insist on throwing out all the development work done thus far and starting fresh. Spielberg isn’t just going to walk in and shoot someone else’s movie. That’s probably why he never ended up doing an installment of Star Wars. Meanwhile, yes, Tim Burton would gladly be a hired gun for several million, but what would we end up with? He can do dark and spooky well, but that’s it. He’s not the guy to project childlike wonder. I really don’t think these movies will happen now, unless Jackson does step in or del Toro can be persuaded back. (Indeed, his ankling may have just been for the purpose of lighting a fire under the investors’ asses to get the damn thing greenlit.)
Greg,
Why didn’t you include Peter Jackson on this list? I mean, he hasn’t “committed” to anything as of now and looking at how politically worded his representative’s statements are (check out that EW article), I have a feeling this week’s meeting with Warner Bros. could include a bit of pressuring.
2. Tim Burton in the Dream Choices? Right after Steven Spielberg? Seriously? Does ANYONE want the maker of Alice in Wonderland to tackle The freakin’ Hobbit (looking at the comments, no.)? If in some deep level of Hell he does sign on to direct this, expect all the 13 dwarves to be played by a single actor.. and you know who.
3. That line about Clint Eastwood made me laugh.
4. that line about Ian McKellen was so true it was scary. Please, I can’t imagine anyone else playing Gandalf.
5. This article’s not even been up for 10 hours and it already got 22 comments? Woah.
Werner Herzog FTW
he did do the bad lieutenant…
Very good film, Bad Lieutenant. Herzog would be a good choice.
Blomkamp is the only guy on that list who would come in after 2 years of pre-production work by Jackson and Del Toro and do what Jackson wants – namely, not trash it all and start over. The real tragedy in losing Del Toro at this stage is all the prep work he has done. Jackson will not throw it away and allow anyone else to come in with ‘their vision’. Only a director who can swallow his ego and make the film Jackson/Del Toro imagined and prepped. So, it’s either Blomkamp or Jackson himself or this film never sees the light of day.
Exactly.
Any choice would be the THIRD choice, as Jackson himself should be directing these. I’d like to see Cuaron do it, and I could stomach Rami.
Richard Kelly?, i know he hasnt made a desent film sinc donnie darko but maybe working with jackson and with someones own screenplay it could be his comeback anyone else think this?
Christopher Nolan? Unavailable I’m guessing?
Exactly. He’s wrapping up Inception.. Its almost obvious he’ll be directing Batman 3 for the July 20, 2012 release date and he’s also mentoring a new Superman flick, thats scheduled to hit in December 2012. so, no way.
Timur Bekmambetov is a “groundbreaking” filmmaker? That is one of the most idiotic statements I’ve read in a long time. Are you kidding?
Uh, no. Have you seen ‘Night Watch’ and ‘Day Watch’ some of the most inventive and unexpected action sequences of the last decade.
What about Michael Bay or Joel Schumacher?
ya right
why the hell would Jackson pass over Sam Muthaf**kin Raimi?!?!
Peter Weir would be the best.
At this stage the look and pre-vis and a lot of the action planning is done. You need a solid talented director who can make this and the characters and story work.
Peter Weir would be a great choice.
Um, how could you forget J.J. Abrams??
Didn’t. Read the intro. The man is a bit backed up.
Christ, if you’re including Neil Marshall, then what about Steve Barker ([www.imdb.com]), who made ‘Outpost’ ([www.imdb.com])?
Currently prepping Outpost 2 according to IMDB…
Cuaron if not Jackson. Hopefully ther will be some consistency in the overall world, such as the looks of the goblins and trolls.
I am really intrigued by this situation.
On one hand, it would be stupid for many directors to reject a movie like The Hobbit. For many, it could be career suicide.
On the other hand, not many directors (who are really worth their salt) would like to come in on a movie with almost all pre-viz done, take THAT up and then direct the films, knowing that they are a “third choice”.
Me thinks, it will all come down to Peter Jackson taking up the reins once again, or maybe one of his proteges (Neill Blomkamp).
Wouldn’t Alex Proyas be an obvious one too? (in the
ONLY TO AVOID BRETT RATNER OR McG category I mean)
Doug Liman? Seems available. Very good all-round director, digs genre stuff. He’s a long shot but more likely than, say, Spielberg or Zemeckis
Matthew Vaughn: has already done a fantasy movie with a light tone (Stardust)
His work on X-Men: First Class will take up half of next year. Not suitable to the timeframe Peter Jackson and Co. are looking for.
I think it’s this new young Director Justin Thaler… he’s done quite a few music videos… and there is a pretty big buzz around the studios about him.
(01) MEL GIBSON
(02) GORE VERBINSKI
(03) PETER JACKSON
(04) GEORGE MILLER
(05) ALFONSO CUARON
(06) FRANK DARABONT
(07) EDWARD ZWICK
(08) PETER WEIR
(09) STEVEN SPIELBERG
(10) ROBERT ZEMECKIS
(11) RIDLEY SCOTT
(12) RON HOWARD
(13) KEVIN REYNOLDS
(14) MARTIN CAMPBELL
(15) ROLAND EMMERICH
(16) WOLFGANG PETERSEN
(17) LUC BESSON
(18) ZHANG YIMOU
(19) JJ ABRAMS
(20) ANDREW STANTON
(21) SHEKHAR KAPUR
(22) ZACK SNYDER
(23) FRANCIS LAWRENCE
(24) TARSEM
(25) MICHAEL BAY
I agree with a lot of commentors that some of these choices, even among my favorite filmmakers of all-time, are non-starters for me. Here’s my list:
1) Peter Jackson (duh)
2) Alfonso Cuaron
The rest are “Also-Rans”:
3) Peter Weir (would be a great choice- agreed)
4) Alex Proyas (but I’d rather see “Dracula: Year Zero” from him)
3) Neill Blomkamp
4) Timur Bekmambetov (didn’t care for “Wanted,” but on strength of “Day Watch” and “Night Watch,” yes)
To the person who mentioned Frank Oz, that’s an interesting choice. Plus, he might get along well with what Jackson would want to do. But I’d rather see the others I mentioned ahead of him.
Alfonso CuarÃ³n: definitely my top choice. Matthew Vaughn and Gore Verbinski are also a great suggestions.
What about Brad Silberling?
*also great suggestions
It’s gotta be M. Night Shyamalan. Then we see an ending nobody saw coming. ;)
Or George Lucas…
Okay. In all seriousness, I would personally like to see David Fincher have a crack at this. He has done a few genres but needs to spread his wings, so to speak. Alien 3 didn’t work but we all know that wasn’t his fault, and as the vision for this movie is already complete I think he’d do an excellent job at making it engaging and believable.
Alfonso Cuaron would be great! Children of men is my favourite movie. i really believed that hopeless futuristic world was real while i watched it. i think he could do the same for middle earth :)
Terry Gilliam!!!