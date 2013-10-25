What secrets did the viral campaign for ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ reveal?

Marc Webb’s first outing as director of a “Spider-Man” film seems to have been largely embraced by audiences, and in particular, the chemistry between his leads has proven to be the most winning ingredient in the reboot of the series.
It seems like things have been quiet on the “Amazing Spider-Man 2” front lately, but honestly, why keep beating that publicity drum when all the winter movies are just about to come out and there are other movies in the spring aimed at that audience as well. Why not wait until it makes sense to really start hitting audiences hard, and until then, just buckle down and focus on finishing the film?
If you saw the video I ran this summer after Comic-Con, Andrew Garfield and I were very careful to talk our way around a pretty big spoiler for the film. I mentioned it to him before the interview, and he seemed pretty relieved that I didn’t spring it on him when we were actually rolling tape. The thing we did not discuss is not the thing that we’re going to talk about today, but it was related. In short, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is going to have a ton of villains in it.
At the very least, it’s going to work to build a world where those villains exist, whether we actually see them onscreen or not. We’ll definitely see The Rhino (Paul Giamatti) in a smaller role, and we’ll see Electro (Jamie Foxx) as the main villain, but we’ll also be meeting both Norman Osborne (Chris Cooper) and his son Harry Osorne (Dane DeHaan). Felicity Jones is in the film, and the rumor is that she’s Felicia Hardy, aka The Black Cat. All of that would already be a fair amount of characters to juggle for a film like this, but thanks to “The Daily Bugle,” a Tumblr site that is connected to the film and which plays a sort of key role in the film’s viral campaign, it now looks like they’re laying the groundwork for both Hobgoblin and Venom.
How? Well, let’s just say that Google is your friend when it comes to character names on that page.
It’s important to note that the studio changed their plans mid-way through production of this film, and when they announced dates for both “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” (June 2016) and “The Amazing Spider-Man 4” (May 2018), I don’t think that was an accident or an idle bit of date-claiming. They seem to have a very specific narrative plan in place, and every rumor we’ve heard lately seems to suggest they’re setting up a two-part Sinister Six event. By the end of this second film, at least four of those players will have appeared onscreen: the Lizard, the Rhino, Electro and… someone else, ahem… and it seems like they’re being careful not to kill any of them prematurely, either. If we’re ever going to see the comic-book movie evolve, long-range character planning seems like an important step in that process.
Do we know for sure Hobgoblin and Venom will round out the film version of the Sinister Six? Nope. But it seems like Sony wants to start suggesting all sorts of possibilities, and I would expect they’re paying close attention to whatever conversations are kick-started by this sort of online clues.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” swings into theaters May 2, 2014.
My biggest pet peeve with comic book movies is killing off villains. Just send them off to prison or whatever in case you want to use them again down the line.
Great point, I normally attribute that to “regular audiences” needing some kind of “final triumph” for the hero, since the movies are ultimately treated as self contained entities.
Also it’s pretty weird that pretty much every villain has been either namedropped in a rumor or actually cast except Doc Ock.
Was the first really well-received? It was a big hit but it seems to have just completely disappeared from public consciousness. Amidst all the Marvel/DC movie chatter, I’ve heard nobody even discuss that movie. It’s an instant, Nathan Rabin-coined, “forgot-buster.” A bland, generic product of a movie whose impact seems to not extend beyond unsold copies of it collecting dust at Wal-Mart.
I don’t think audiences will remember it exists until the ad campaign rolls out for the 2nd, which will hopefully be a much better movie.
I agree. Yes, ASM did well at the box office so if that’s your metric then I guess you’re right. But I don’t personally know anyone that really liked it. Compared to all the super-hero movies we have these days, ASM is pretty weak and forgettable. And it certainly didn’t make me forget Raimi’s superior SM films*.
* Of course, SM3 wasn’t very good but I blame that more on studio interference.
Yeah, “Marc Webb’s first outing as director of a “Spider-Man” film seems to have been largely embraced by audiences, and in particular, the chemistry between his leads has proven to be the most winning ingredient in the reboot of the series” feels like spin:
Technically, TAS was “embraced by audiences”; Box Office really doesn’t show an audience’s opinion of a film, especially if it significantly drops off after opening weekend like TAS did. But, facts don’t matter in our Twitter reality now as much as what people supposedly feel. Therefore, the movie opened at number one, the next weekend it didn’t drop down to number eleven, so, its a hit and people like it. Also, anything that children seem to think is tolerable is considered a “HUGE-CULTURAL-EVENT” …mainly by said children’s parents.
Then, the inclusion of Garfield and Stone’s “chemistry” – This is always used as an excuse now: “The actors had great chemistry, so, the movie is successful …some how.”
We’ve reached a point where what we feel and think matters more than what is actually there; TAS is, I believe, an obviously bad narrative film. But, people FEEL the film makers and actors have the INTENTION of doing a good Spider-man movie, so they THINK the next one will be good.
And if its not, then the next one will be good.
And if its not, then the next one will be good.
And if its not…
It did well at the box office and was generally well-reviewed too—73% at Rotten tomatoes, which isn’t too shabby. Sometimes the internet seems to like to create a narrative for movies that doesn’t really exist.
Well that’s all well and good. But I have to go by my personal experience.
I tried to give ASM a chance and watch it with an open mind. But it’s impossible not to compare it to the Raimi films. ASM needed to do something better and/or introduce something new. And in that respect it failed. Having seen it once at the theatre, I’ve never felt the desire to revisit it again.
There super-hero film market is a lot more crowded than it was when the first SM films came out. The ASM films have their work cut out for it. Simply throwing a bunch of villains at us doesn’t fill me with hope.
Relationship soapy melodrama is a huge part of Spidey and you get Garfield and Stone, who had oodles more chemistry as Spidey and Gwen than Maguire and Dunst had, and you’re at least halfway towards a decent Spider-Man flick.
Um, no.
I didn’t mind the reboot but I barely got through another viewing on hbo. Just not that good and everyone I know felt the same. Hope with all the villains they aren’t going down spidey 3 road
I recall that Raimi said in an interview during the development of SM2 that when it came time to decide on a villain, he first figured out what he wanted Peter to be going through and then choose a villain that best suited the story.
For these new SM movies it just seems like they’re cramming in every villain they can find. I prefer Raimi’s approach.
Yes, Raimi and company are gone and probably not coming back. But there are a lot of super hero movies these days too, so SM isn’t the only game in town. Between the next wave of super-hero films (Thor, Captain America, X-Men and Superman) Spider-Man has a lot of competition.
I love this. Raimi’s films trailblazed this renewed superhero genre, and that was before the long-form storytelling of Marvel Studios proved viable. I put Webb’s reboot right up next to the others, with it’s own distinct vibe, and it looks like Sony is taking the best advantage of this clean slate to build up a cohesive world for Spider-Man and his rogues gallery.
To get a Spider-Man franchise doing full justice to the history of the character, it’s necessary to go back and deal with the fate of Gwen Stacy that haunts him forever. In this respect, Raimi’s series was limited right out of the gates.
My most fervent hope here is that a parallel-universe/studio-business portal can open in Avengers 3 that Garfield can swing through into the fight against Thanos…
All reading the scheduled releases for ASM 3 and 4 did was make me sd that I won’t see a legit “Marvel” spiderman movie for at least another decade. The marvel epicenter is NYC, and just being able to show Spider-man swinging by in a Daredevil movie just adds way more depth to the Marvel universe, plus Spidey does so well as the wisecracking member of a team.
Does Sony have rights to Spider-Man’s other “heroes”? It was suggested they could have made a Venom film at one point. Could they make a movie about or with characters like Puma, Silver Sable, Prowler, Paladin, Chance, Spider-Woman or some other random Spider-Man associated character, preferably as a way to maintain rights without churning out so many direct Spider-Man films, or maybe as a way to build to some sort of Sony owned “team”, without needing the rights to teams that already exist? The whole rights to certain characters seems pretty foggy.
A lot of it ultimately has to do with the verbiage of the contract. When Fox got the X-men, they got the rights to all “mutants”, to the point where Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch will be mutants in the x-men movie and something else in the next avengers. The Chithuri were used in the first Avengers movie because the Skrulls are wrapped up in the Fantastic Four rights (or at least that was the stated reason in a bunch of places). I gotta imagine any characters introduced in the spider-man comics are linked to the spiderman movie rights (although Kingpin was introduced in the Spiderman comics, he’s a daredevil property)
It feels like Sony has given up trying to make a GOOD Spider-Man film and is just trying to appeal to children now with all the villains – This is the CARS era of Spider-Man movie adaptations.
…or, perhaps, the Schumacher phase?