AMC

Lauren Cohan said goodbye to The Walking Dead, for now at least, during the first half of season nine. The actress is expected to return at some point, but she felt “too comfortable” playing Maggie and wanted to do something new. That “something” turned out to be a leading role on Whiskey Cavalier, an ABC procedural co-starring Scott Foley that will premiere after the Academy Awards.

ABC announced that a sneak peek of the “high-octane dramedy” is set to air after the Oscars on Sunday, February 24. Here’s more on the show.

The series follows the adventures of secret agents Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley, and Frankie Trowbridge, played by Lauren Cohan, as they lead an inter-agency team of spies. The series picks up following an emotional breakup for Chase, who is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”). Together, they lead a team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world – and each other – while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics. (Via)

Maybe Andrew Lincoln can host the Oscars. I hear he’s available.

Following the sneak peek, Whiskey Cavalier officially premieres on February 27.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via ABC)