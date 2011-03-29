Whit Stillman returns to the director’s chair with ‘Damsels in Distress’

’90s art house icon Whit Stillman is returning to direct his first film in nearly 15 years.

Sony Pictures Classics has announced that they will release the writer-director’s latest movie “Violet Wister’s Damsels in Distress.”

The comedy is set to star Greta Gerwig (“Greenberg,” the upcoming “Arthur”), Adam Brody (“The OC,” “Scream 4”) and Analeigh Tipton (“America”s Next Top Model”). Martin Shafer and Liz Glotzer are producing the film alongside Stillman.

“Damsels in Distress” centers on a trio of college girls, led by Violet Wister (Gerwig), who strive to shake things up at their weathered East Coast university by offering students diversions such as musical dance numbers. The addition of a fourth member, and dalliances with campus males, threatens the group’s closeness.

Stillman made a name for himself with his articulate, mannered indie comedies “Metropolitan” (for which he received an Oscar nom for screenplay), “Barcelona,” and “The Last Days of Disco,” starring Kate Beckinsale and Chloe Sevigny.



“We’ve long admired Whit’s films and ‘Violet Wister’s Damsels in Distres’ marries his unique sensibility with the kind of acerbic comedy audiences love,” says the Sony Pictures Classics release. “That Martin and Liz are producing the film alongside Whit makes this the perfect partnership for Sony Pictures Classics.”



Producer Shafer adds, “After having worked with Sony Pictures Classics on several films in the past and with Whit on his last two pictures, I am thrilled for us all to be united on “Violet Wister’s Damsels in Distress.”



