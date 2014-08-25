‘White Collar’s’ Matt Bomer joins ‘American Horror Story’ for ‘Warped’ guest role

(CBR) Matt Bomer is going to the Freak Show! Entertainment Weekly reports the “White Collar” star will guest star in an episode of “American Horror Story’s” fourth season.

“I try to get him to do everything for me,” “AHS” co-creator Ryan Murphy told EW during the magazine”s Emmy party. “I sent him a text that said, ‘First right of refusal, here”s the role.” It”s very … warped.” Bomer appeared earlier this year in Murphy”s HBO movie “The Normal Heart.”

Premiering Oct. 8 on FX, “American Horror Story: Freak Show” stars series veterans Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts and Gabourey Sidibe, joined by newcomers Michael Chiklis, Patti LaBelle, Wes Bentley and Finn Wittrock.

