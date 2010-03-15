White Stripes, Drive-By Truckers lead slim new music release week

The White Stripes lead a relatively low-key release week. The duo’s live DVD/CD is joined by new sets from Drive-By Truckers and the Disco Biscuits, but there are no releases that are likely to shake up the top of the charts.

The Disco Biscuits, “Planet Anthem” (Diamond Riggs): Philadelphia based-band that plays neither disco nor, as far as know, is made up of biscuits, returns with its latest set of spaced out, fun music. They don”t call themselves a jam band because they include large doses of electronica, but we will based on their great live chops.

Drive-By Truckers, “The Big To-Do” (ATO): The band some folks, including CNN, have proclaimed the best American rock and roll band playing these days, releases its 10th album and its first for ATO. The group”s Patterson Hood told JamBase that the set is “very much a rock album” inspired by the band”s latest stint on the road. We”re particularly intrigued by the song title “The Fourth night of My Drinking.”

The Runaways, “The Mercury Albums Anthology” (Hip-O Select): Timed to the release of “The Runaways” biopic, catalog label Hip-O Select is reissuing the Runaways” four albums, served up on two CDs. The 42 tracks span the Joan Jett-led group”s canon from “Cherry Bomb” to a live set in Japan. See the movie to learn the history (done up Hollywood style), but listen to this collection to get the real story.

The White Stripes, “Under Great White Northern Lights” (Third Man/Warner). Meg and Jack White celebrate the band”s 10th anniversary (and possible swan song) on this 2007 tour of Canada, which culminates in an anniversary show in Nova Scotia. The audio features 16 tracks, while the DVD includes performances and a documentary on the pair”s sojourn across our neighbors to the north.

Gin Wigmore, “Holy Smoke” (Universal Motown): There”s been considerable buzz on New Zealand singer Gin Wigmore as she attempts to replicate the success here that she”s had down under, where the album hit No. 1. On the set, she gets a little production help from Ryan Adams” band, The Cardinals, which certainly won”t hurt her endeavors.

