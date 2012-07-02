Whitney Houston, Jordin Sparks, Cee Lo lead official ‘Sparkle’ soundtrack tracklist

Two of Whitney Houston’s last-recorded tracks and a whole lotta Jordin Sparks leads the charge on the “Sparkle” official soundtrack, to be released on July 31. But it’s Cee Lo Green that kicks the set off with “I’m a Man” and followed by Sparks’ “Sparkle” cinematic sisters Carmen Ejogo and Tika Sumpter.

Curiously, too, is a solo track from R&B singer Goapele, who is not listed as an actress on the film. Perhaps “Running” is an interstitial, or a credits song after Whitney brings down the house?



Sparks, Sumpter and Ejogo perform as a girl group in the musical film remake, with Houston starring as their mother. R. Kelly composed the new music for the film, though some songs from the original 1976 film have survived in this soundtrack, including Curtis Mayfield’s “Something He Can Feel.”

“Sparkle” was Houston’s last stand as a film actress, as it wrapped shooting before her death in February. She was also executive producing the film. The video for “Celebrate” dropped last week, and her version of gospel staple “His Eye Is On the Sparrow” has been dubbed the second single.



The Salim Akil-directed movie arrives Aug. 17, two weeks after the soundtrack drops.

Here is the tracklist to the original soundtrack for “Sparkle”:

1. I”m A Man – Cee Lo Green

2. Yes I Do – Carmen Ejogo

3. Running – Goapele

4. Jump – Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks

5. Hooked – On Your Love Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks

6. Something He Can Feel – Carmen Ejogo, Tika Sumpter & Jordin Sparks

7. His Eye Is On The Sparrow – Whitney Houston

8. Look Into Your Heart – Jordin Sparks

9. One Wing – Jordin Sparks

10. Love Will – Jordin Sparks

11. Celebrate – Whitney Houston & Jordin Sparks