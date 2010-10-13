Who are Gemma Arterton, Sharlto Copely and Alec Baldwin playing in ‘Men In Black 3’?

It’s going to be interesting to see if the audience is still hungry for more “Men In Black” when Sony releases “Men In Black 3” on May 25, 2012 in 3D.

Production is getting closer to starting and casting is underway. Previously, we’ve heard that Josh Brolin will be starring in the film as the 1960s version of agent Kay, while Tommy Lee Jones returns as the original agent Kay. Wait… how can there be two agent Kays in the film? Well, it’s a time travel movie, thanks to the machinations of the main bad guy in the film, Yaz, who will be played by “Flight Of The Conchords” star Jemaine Clement. Yaz is pretty much Lobo, the DC Comics character, a big wild vile biker from outer space with absolutely no moral or ethical compass.

Of course, Will Smith is back as agent Jay, and he’s the one who has to find a way to get back in time after Yaz, who was arrested by Kay all those years ago, escapes from a secret federal prison on the moon and finds a way to turn back the clock. The way Jay learns that the timeline has changed is one of the best jokes in the script (and an opportunity for a great cameo by someone), and when he does make it to the ’60s, what he finds is a whole new world.

For example, Agent Ex is the man in charge in the ’60s, and that appears to be the role that Alec Baldwin is negotiating to play. Sharlto Copely is also said to be negotiating to be in the film, and his role would be the Lama, the leader of the Archanans, aliens who have a particular relationship with time. Nicole Sherzinger is said to be playing Devil Girl, the super-luscious bad-ass girlfriend of Yaz, which makes me wonder who Gemma Arterton is supposed to be playing if she signs on as well. There’s no secretary for the MIB in the script, but that doesn’t mean anything. I don’t have the latest drafts, and I can’t say for sure that they haven’t made some major changes. Based on the language in the Cog report over at Pajiba, it sounds like they got hold of casting breakdowns for these films, and that’s where they got their descriptions of who’s playing what.

I’ll say this… I didn’t really feel any burning need to see another sequel to this film, but the script won me over. It’s inventive and charming and totally shakes up the mythology of the world of “MIB.” The film shoots from November to February, and then it’ll take a while to bring the elaborate aliens and other creepy-crawlies to life before they make their debut in 2012. Barry Sonnenfeld’s been away from the game for a while, but I’m betting he returns in fine form.

