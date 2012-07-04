A little over two years from now, Marvel Studios will launch a potential new movie franchise based on an established super hero team in the Marvel Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chances are, however, that 99% of the American public has never heard of the team or any of their members. In fact, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” are so obscure the new movie will easily be the biggest gamble the studio has ever taken.
One of the obvious reasons the Disney division has had so much success in launching their cinematic universe is the fact that so many of their characters have been enjoyed by multiple generations. Captain America has been around since the 1940’s. The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Iron Man and The Avengers since the early 1960’s. That’s a minimum of forty years of cultural exposure for the company’s established characters. Granted, it helps if the movies are actually good (they usually are), but the “brand” awareness of these characters has made marketing Marvel Studios releases easier than Disney or Paramount Pictures (the previous Marvel distributor) would ever admit. That’s not going to be the case with “Guardians.”
Just who are the “Guardians of the Galaxy”? Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer. The moniker was first applied to a group of future super heroes created by Marvel in 1969. Based in the 31st Century, these Guardians spend their days battling an evil alien race known as the Badoon. Their mission eventually saw them visit the 20th Century where the battled the Badoon alongside better known heroes such as Captain America. What happened to that group of “Guardians” is convoluted in a storyline only comic books, soap operas and bad Sci-Fi could imagine (if you really want to know click here). Needless to say, it would have be shocking if this is the “Guardians” Marvel is planning on bringing to your local multiplex. And, surprise, they aren’t.
Instead, the basis for the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie will be the 2008 incarnation that currently lives within the every day Marvel comic book continuity. This is a group of heroes from across the galaxy who have banded together to fight interstellar crises just like our favorite superhero team The Avengers do back on Earth. The group’s membership has changed somewhat in their brief history and their recent comic is no longer in publication, but Marvel has been keen on exploring the creative possibilities with the group. Star-Lord, Adam Warlock, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Quasar (the female version) appeared on the new cancelled DisneyXD animated series “The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!” this past spring. A new iteration of the team also just appeared in the comic book “Avengers Assemble” which follows the movie team membership as much as possible. That crew included Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer and Bug.
Marvel Studios plans on announcing more details regarding the new “Guardians” movie at San Diego Comic-Con 2012, but division president Kevin Feige hasn’t been able to hold back his enthusiasm for the project. During a press conference for “The Avengers” in April, he went on record as saying Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot would be on the team. Whether there will be any other members in the mix is still unclear. Moreover, Thanos, the secret villain of “The Avengers” has historical ties to many of the Guardians. Could he be the villain in a “Guardians” movie instead of “Avengers 2”? Curiouser and curiouser isn’t it?
Confused? Don’t be. Marvel and Disney marketing have about two years to educate the global marketplace about talking raccoons and trees. And, finding an inspired director to handle this space opera won’t hurt either. Still, it’s never toe early to start learning about these “Space Avengers.”
Click on the gallery below and find out more about Star-Lord, Gamora and other characters who could and should appear in the big screen version of “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
Read about each character has made me more excited for this film and I think that I’m now leaning towards Guardians of the Galaxy, rather than Black Panther, as my preferred secret 2014 Marvel film.
I would definitely up the percentage of Bug being in the film. Since all the Guardians confirmed by Kevin Feige as being in the film showed up in the newest Avengers Assemble book, which in itself was created to capitalize on the Avengers film (movie line-up for the team, Thanos as the first villain), it would make sense that this is whetting the appetite for the film version of the Guardians. And since Bug was on the team in Avengers Assemble…
Plus, Marvel does own the rights to him, 100%. He was created by Marvel to appear alongside characters from the Micronauts toyline. Although Marvel lost that license, Bug and the other characters created by Marvel for that book have appeared ever since.
Since when are trailers and posters not enough?
“99% of the American public has never heard of” Ted a few months ago and it did not stop the movie from dominating BO.
And remember Blade? Who knew about him before the films?
This is a bit more complicated than Ted. I mean, it takes about 5 seconds to get it ingrained that Ted is a talking teddy bear. When you have a superhero movie, you gotta match names to faces to superpowers to backstory, etc.
Though I’d liken it to the Watchmen film: not many people knew about Watchmen as a comic, I think, yet I don’t think it did too shabbily or was too confusing with the whole repertoire of heroes.
IMO, people get overwhelmed by the backstory and then overestimate the importance of particular elements.
The important thing is for the characters to have proper motivation to overcome the obstacles that have been put in front of them in the story.
The audiance needs to know what drives the characters to do what they do and you can explain this without giving everyone his origin and so on. You can define who someone is even without spelling out where he comes from.
Not all of those are Guardians. Specifically Nova (although he shows up in their stories from time to time) and the Quasar you have pictured (Wendell Vaughn).
The guardians do have another Quasar though (Phyla-Vell) which you didn’t include in this list.
You are also missing Mantis, who is a key member of the Guardians from their first issue in 2008 and Jack Flag who joined the team later on but became a regular before the end of the run.
Yes, I noted that Nova and Quasar were not full-time Guardians but allies. I still think Marvel might play with the membership to include them.
We’ll add Mantis and Jack Flag when we can.
so who do you get to direct such an ambitious project?
brad bird?..other thoughts?
If the script is as solid as they say it is – there is a working draft that the studio likes – why not Joseph Kosinski (“Tron: Legacy”)?
Nova has already been brought back…it’s just sadly not Rich Rider.
I feel like the reasoning behind this is to get introduce Adam Warlock to the Marvel Universe. Hard to believe they’ll do a Guardians movie and a Avengers 2 with Thanos w/o him involved somehow. Warlock is pretty pivotal in Thanos history.
im not sure i see your point about Starhawk and vance’s back story….who’s to say they will go into it in the first movie? Perhaps like most movies these days they are thinking trilogy…honestly i dont really care if they ever show their back stories as long as one or both are in the movie. I dont recall getting a back story on hawkeye and black widow in the avengers movie and people were fine with that.
Your Star-Lord info is wildly inaccurate, at least in relation to when he’s running the Guardians. Pete actually has NO powers in that run, having lost his powers, cybernetics and even his fancy meta-gun during the Annihilation Conquest event. His only abilities are his natural badassery and the startling ease with which Nathan Fillion could play him in the movie :D
Thor is waaaaay stronger than Stahawk and Moondrgaon ain’t fukin with Professor X!