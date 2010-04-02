Who comes out on top of next week’s album chart in Usher v. Bieber?

04.02.10 8 years ago

Usher”s album may be called “Raymond v. Raymond,” but it”s really Usher v. Bieber on next week”s Billboard 200 chart. Can Usher, returning with his first album since 2008″s “Here I Stand,” knock pop pipsqueak Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” out of the top spot? Either way, it”s a win for Usher since Bieber is signed to his label.
 
It looks like Usher will triumph with “Raymond v. Raymond” handily coming in at No. 1 with sales of 370,000, according to Hits Daily Double. Bieber will slip to No. 2 with very strong sales of 240,000. Erykah Badu, fueled over the controversy from her video for “Window Seat” is poised to come in at No. 3, also with six figure sales. She should move around 130,000 copies of  “New Amerykah, Part ll: Return of the Ankh.”
 
Other debuts in the Top 10 include Alan Jackson”s “Freight Train,” which looks like it will pull into the station at No. 7, while the latest from Ghost + Meth + Rae (Ghostface Killah, Method Man and Raekwon), “Wu-Massacre,” come in at No. 10.
 
The rest of the top 10 remains made up of familiar names, Monica, who had a great return last week, sticks aaround at No. 5. Our two Ladies: Antebellum and GaGa, remain strong, while Bieber”s previous set, “My World,” remains in the top 10 as well, at No. 8.
 

