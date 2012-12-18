‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ and more modern Disney classics head to Blu-ray

March 12 will be a banner day for fans of Disney’s millennial output, as a handful of animated films — and their inferior straight-to-video sequels — are making their way to Blu-ray and DVD. Likewise, the beloved “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” is also making its debut in the format with some new bonus features.

“Roger Rabbit,” Robert Zemeckis’ landmark ’80s combination of live-action and animation is getting the deluxe Blu-ray treatment for its 25th anniversary. The set includes the digitally restored “Roger Rabbit” shorts, “Tummy Trouble,” “Roller-Coaster Rabbit” and “Trail Mix-Up.” Other bonus features include “Who Made Roger Rabbit?,” the theatrical trailer, deleted scenes, audio commentary, and more.

“Mulan and Mulan II: 15th Anniversary Edition” is a two-movie collection including the 1998 original featuring the voices of Ming Na and Eddie Murphy, plus the straight-to-video sequel. Extras include 11 deleted scenes, 15 Backstage Disney featurettes, commentary, and music videos from Christina Aguilera, Stevie Wonder, 98 Degrees, and Jackie Chan.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Hunchback of Notre Dame II” is another two-film collection featuring the original musical film and its straight-to-video sequel. A making-of doc, audio commentary and a featurette called “Behind the Scenes with Jennifer Love Hewitt.”