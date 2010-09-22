Who is Jimmy Iovine and will he save ‘American Idol’?

Along with the official announcement that Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler would be the new “American Idol” judges, the powers-that-be confirmed today that Interscope/Geffen/A&M chairman Jimmy Iovine would be the “in-house mentor.”
What does this mean? First off, a little background on Iovine. Iovine began his career as an engineer on such albums as Bruce Springsteen”s “Born to Run.” He then progressed to producing artists like Stevie Nicks, U2, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and other rockers. As head of Interscope/Geffen/A&M, he”s overseen the careers of artists like Eminem, Pussycat Dolls, Lady Gaga, No Doubt and many more. Although Interscope, like all labels, has gone through its tough periods, there have been times under Iovine”s watch in the ’90s and early ‘2000s, when Interscope was seen as the gold standard among labels–for several years running. The Black Eyed Peas and Lady Gaga”s success has helped usher in a new pop age for the record company, but it’s not on a hot streak right now as it has been sometimes in the past.
There is no doubt that, given his production background and his label expertise, Iovine is uniquely poised to advise the contestants from both an artistic and commercial perspective. Also by eliminating, for the most part, the guest mentor, “American Idol” gets rid of what was one of the most awkward parts of the show: an artist like Barry Manilow, Tony Bennett or Neil Sedaka would come on as guest mentor and the poor contestants, none of whom were born when these acts were having hits, would have to act as if they were in the presence of one of their musical heroes. It was disingenuous and stunk, quite frankly.
Iovine and his baseball cap (as you”ll see, he”s never without it), keep a relatively low profile in the music industry in that you don”t see him out and about that much like you do other executives, but he”s certainly not adverse to raising his own profile a little. Plus, he”s got a new boss (Lucian Grange) to impress. Pussycat Dolls and a few other acts aside, manufactured pop princes and princesses have not really been what Iovine is known for, so it will be interesting to see him dealing with singers who, by and large, are not self-contained acts.
At the same time, Interscope/Geffen/A&M”s parent company, Universal Music Group, has taken over Sony”s deal with “American Idol” to sign and distribute albums from contestants starting with Season 10. Therefore, Iovine is getting early hands-on experience with singers, at least two of whom will end up on his label each season.
Iovine says he”ll bring in top producers like Timbaland to work with the contestants as well. Again, it”s a way for Interscope to do early reconnaissance on whom they want to sign under the guise of trying to hip up the show and give viewers a little more of an idea of how the sausage is made. In the end though, no matter what they do, it”s still a glorified karaoke contest.
It”s unclear how often we”ll see the behind-the-scenes work Iovine and friends are doing on the show and what kind of “artist development” they”re really offering as opposed to just coaching the kids to take the test, i.e., teaching them tricks that will help them get votes as opposed to develop their own voice.
We”ll be watching this season and give an update after we see what Iovine brings to the party.
Interesting. I am curious how much he’ll be involved on-air. Will he be a Tim Gunn style on-camera mentor, or more like the existing vocal coaches? I’d love to see more emphasis on the creative process, and how the Idols make the creative decisions they do (and have more that actually do make creative choices).
I’m assuming (or, rather, HOPING) that this will be the jump-the-shark moment for Idol. It really, really needs to go away.
There are many other channels you can watch, I for one, would rather watch some of the talented kids than CNN or some lame sitcom repeat, or worse, a reality show about losing weight.
Iovine he was a loser 20 years ago and he’s still a loser. Other people carried him throughout his business life.
What the F**K ever!
Dear American Idol. You have the best talent ever – and the best judges ever. But Jimmy Iovine can’t write an arrangement worth crap. Each week, I find myself looking forward to the episode, anxious to hear the incredible talent that has been amassed from the nation – only to be dissppointed – to the point of frustration – over the poorly written arrangements. Jimmy Iovine….my 3 year old weenie dog can write better arrangments than you.
Being in the music biz myself, I know a lot of the “behind the scenes” faces. I have not watched a lot of American Idol this year, but while watching a but of it tonight, I noticed the “mentor” with the basball cap. I thought to myself…”I’ll bet that is Jimmy Iovine”. Then I did a quick Google search. and….sure enough. Tip: If you have a favorite album or artist, always pay attettention to the fine print on the CD sleeve to find out who the Prodycer and Engineer are. Reason being, you can Google-search that Producer or that Engineer to find other artists they have worked with….and you may happen upon a new (or older) band or artist whose music suddenly knocks you out! Just sayin’.
dude knows his stuff.
unlike mr. durbin
Reading blurbs by Iovine and his claimed relationship to the arts is nothing short of empty words worthy of a used car salesman. Interscope is a monopoly, it stifles the growth of the economy by slotting radio/video time solely for their own purpose, not creating competition but blocking from it entering the game. American Idol produces people which mimmick others songs, generally their style is as interesting as Iovines. But more power to him and his partners for ruining portions of the art and music arena taking the wealth for his players and select few others, we all love a capitalist, its what makes America so symbolic. One major reason large labels went under aside from a top heavy economy (hint hint) is that independent music became a staple on how to make a piece of work- with the tens of thousands of new art and music how is it with the musical revolution a list of the same performers are still in heavy rotation and a slot of other “remakes” or “freasher faces” got complete mainstream consumer market ability? One answer is the people such as Iovine, while they or he talk the talk on art and artists, they do not care at all (unless working a image catering charity gig) investing in independents is small change and worthless, regardless if would have boistered the economic growth of an entire culture. I have no respect for the man at all, especially after he has the nerve to converse in public on the arts and understanding what artists go through.
I like Jimmy Lovine! He’s really honest(doesn’t just say it’s beautiful) and what he says makes sense. Definately NOT a loser