UPDATED: Who is the secret act joining Lady Gaga at the Grammy Nominations Concert?

So is it Van Halen? That”s our guess. A very cryptic message from The Recording Academy, the folks who bring you the Grammys, came out today, announcing more acts for the line-up for The Grammy Nominations Concert Live. The hour-long program airs Nov. 30, live from Los Angeles” Nokia Theater, and, in addition to announcing nominations for the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards, the special will feature appearances by a number of acts.

Added to the previously named Lady Gaga and Jason Aldean are Ludacris, Lupe Fiasco and Sugarland (we wonder if we”re in for a reprise of Ludacris joining Aldean for the rap on “Dirt Road Anthem?”)

Toward the end of the announcement, the Recording Academy slipped in that the TV show will “feature a special live announcement from a truly iconic group regarding their historic band reunion set to take place” at the Grammys.

Here”s why we think it”s Van Halen: the band – i.e. the David Lee Roth-fronted version – has recorded new material with John Shanks, although when we asked the producer about it a few months ago, he buttoned up tight, but he smiled big. Plus, other outlets, like The Hollywood Reporter, assert that the group is thisclose to finalizing a deal with Columbia Records for the new set, although the label isn”t talking. So… if there”s a finished album, or nearly finished album, in the can, the Grammys would be the perfect place to debut the first single.

My mind instantly assumed it was a rock band, but it could be some other genre.

Which act do you think it is?

UPDATED: Looks like our prediction was right. The Grammy folks recently tweeted a little hint: “Who do u predict the reuniting band will be @ The Grammy Noms… Does this hint make u wanna “Jump” and “Dance The Night Away?”