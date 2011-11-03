UPDATED: Who is the secret act joining Lady Gaga at the Grammy Nominations Concert?

So is it Van Halen? That”s our guess. A very cryptic message from The Recording Academy, the folks who bring you the Grammys, came out today, announcing more acts for the line-up for The Grammy Nominations Concert Live. The hour-long program airs Nov. 30, live from Los Angeles” Nokia Theater, and, in addition to announcing nominations for the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards, the special will feature appearances by a number of acts.
Added to the previously named Lady Gaga and Jason Aldean are Ludacris, Lupe Fiasco and Sugarland (we wonder if we”re in for a reprise of Ludacris joining Aldean for the rap on “Dirt Road Anthem?”)
Toward the end of the announcement, the Recording Academy slipped in that the TV show will “feature a special live announcement from a truly iconic group regarding their historic band reunion set to take place” at the Grammys.
Here”s why we think it”s Van Halen: the band – i.e. the David Lee Roth-fronted version – has recorded new material with John Shanks, although when we asked the producer about it a few months ago, he buttoned up tight, but he smiled big. Plus, other outlets, like The Hollywood Reporter, assert that the group is thisclose to finalizing a deal with Columbia Records for the new set, although the label isn”t talking. So… if there”s a finished album, or nearly finished album, in the can, the Grammys would be the perfect place to debut the first single.
My mind instantly assumed it was a rock band, but it could be some other genre.
Which act do you think it is?
UPDATED: Looks like our prediction was right. The Grammy folks recently tweeted a little hint: “Who do u predict the reuniting band will be @ The Grammy Noms… Does this hint make u wanna “Jump” and “Dance The Night Away?”
If it’s classic Van Halen like the two songs they recorded for the Greatest Hits disc (Me Wise Magic and Can’t Get This Stuff No More), I will totally buy that. Metal pop like Van Hagar… eh, I’d have to listen to it to see if it’s worth it. If it’s watered down like Van Cherone or desperate like DLR’s latter solo albums, forget it.
Van Halen is already reunited (sort of). I’m hoping it’s Led Zeppelin with Jason Bonham.
I Agree,,The Biggest Reunited Group would be Led Zepp,with Jason Bonham,,But also seeing Van Halen with new material & World tour to follow would be awesome
It IS Van Halen kids, according to my source at a major Los Angeles booking agency. The new single is supposed to sound right out of the early eighties in regards to it’s recording mix.
Can you provide any other info to support this?
yes, i would love for this to be true
I don’t care especially about Gaga. She’s most overrated act in show business.
Yes its van halen – just seen an industry press release on the subject.
I pray it’s Van Halen! As many people on the internet like to say, I was born in the wrong music era. Van Halen is the only reason why I’m going to watch the Grammy Nominations Concert; I am NOT going to miss anything involving the return of one of my favorite bands! I’m not a big fan of Van Hagar; he copied a lot of Dave’s WHOOPS and singing styles. A DLR rip-off. Van Halen should go up there and show Lady Gaga and all other pop groups who’s boss!